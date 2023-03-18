AM Racing | Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250 Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | Raptor King of Tough 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1058

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 13th

Team Championship Point Standings: 15th (Tied)

Starting Position: 12th (Qualifying canceled due to inclement weather).

Notes of Interest:

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Raptor of King of Tough 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the fourth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

Midnight Madness: For Saturday afternoon’s Raptor of King of Tough 250, AM Racing will feature a black No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang paint scheme.

Before the start of the season, the team held a social media campaign where race fans were able to vote for a number of black-themed AM Technical Solutions paint schemes for the first of two trips to Atlanta this season.

In an astounding voting process, the on-track product received more than 60 percent of the vote.

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2023 season underway, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Atlanta Motor Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Raptor of King of Tough 250 will mark Moffitt’s sixth start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous five efforts, he has delivered one top-10, three top-15s and four top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 summer edition of the Credit Karma Money 250 when Moffitt steered to a track best of sixth after starting 20th for Our Motorsports.

In addition to his previous five Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Georgia race track to coincide with five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the Peach State, including a victory in 2018 driving for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway 1.0-mile to 2.0-mile in length, Moffitt has made 45 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 15 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.7.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 88 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 24 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021.

In addition to 84 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team continued to showcase their speed in their race cars in this year’s edition of the West Coast Swing.

A solid practice result for the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Racing team was met with a respectable 17th-place qualifying effort.

During the United Rentals 200, Moffitt was able to rebound from an early race spin and utilize the remainder of the short 200-lap race to charge through the field and earn a respectable 13th-place finish.

In four races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-10, two top-15s and an average finish of 18.3.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will crew chief for his 103rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his sixth race at the 1.5-mile facility in Hampton, Ga.

In his previous 102 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I am very optimistic about going to Atlanta this weekend. Atlanta is still much a speedway-type race and the cooler temperatures will probably make it feel like the spring race in 2022. We’ve showcased good speed with our No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang this season, so I hope we are able to continue that on Saturday afternoon with another top-10 run.”

On 2023 Season Outlook: “There has been so much effort put into the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and honestly, I am so excited about it. I cannot thank everyone on the AM Racing team enough for the opportunity and for taking a chance on me to lead them in the inaugural year.

“I believe we will exceed everyone’s expectations and not only will we challenge for race wins, but we will achieve them and contend for the 2023 Xfinity Series championship.”

Race Information:

The Raptor of King of Tough 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the fifth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Sat., Mar. 18 shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 (Satellite Radio).

ABOUT AM RACING:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt and Christian Rose as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series seasons.