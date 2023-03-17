Perkins Seeks New Light Heading To Atlanta

Blaine Perkins

No. 07 To The Point Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Raptor 250

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Venue: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 163 Laps/250 Miles

Giving It A Go: Blaine Perkins will make his first Xfinity Series start on the new Atlanta Motor Speedway configuration this weekend.

Meet Blaine: Blaine will be appearing at the Team Chevy display Saturday March 18th at 12:30pm ET.

Quote Worthy

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 07 To The Point Inc. Chevrolet Camaro for

SS GreenLight Racing:

On racing at Atlanta: “Excited to get to Atlanta this weekend. We had good speed at Daytona and hopefully that translates to the reconfigured Atlanta track as well. I’ve always enjoyed pack style racing, just hoping we have luck on our side this weekend and come home with a good finish.”

Blaine Perkins Statistics

SS GreenLight Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series History…Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, the Mooresville, N.C. ,-based team has made more than 350 starts with multiple drivers. These include Cole Custer, Ross Chastain and Ross Chastain. SS GreenLight Racing has collected one win (Fontana 2022), eight top-fives, and 23 top-10 finishes.

SS GreenLight Racing Statistics

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Perkins and SS GreenLight Racing teammate Gray Gaulding head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway looking to rebound after a rough outing last weekend.. Gaulding will be behind the wheel of the #08 Panini NFT machine for team owner Bobby Dotter.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, March 18, at approximately 5:00 PM ET. It will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network (PRN).