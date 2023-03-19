Carson Hocevar – Fr8 208 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 5th | Finish: 31st | Points Standings: 9th



On Saturday’s Race at Atlanta: “These kind of races just happen. The Worldwide Express team put together a really great truck. We ran top-ten all day but it was just a difficult decision to decide lanes late in the race. At the end, we got a tire-rub and the tire went down instantly; but, that’s just part of it.”

After a seventh-place run two weeks ago in Las Vegas, Carson Hocevar was looking to make strides to build on his impressive start to the season. Unfortunately, a top-ten run throughout most of the race wouldn’t last as the No. 42 team had a tire go down, slamming the outside fence with under 15 laps to go.

From his fifth-place starting position, Hocevar was able to battle up front as the field ran a majority of the first stage in single-file formation. A caution on lap 23 would put a halt in the action and mix up strategy calls amongst the teams on pit road. Under the caution, Phil Gould would bring Hocevar down pit road for two tires and a small adjustment. This would put Hocevar mid-pack on the restart, leading to his 14th-place finish in the first stage.

As the second stage began, a handful of cautions would fly but the No. 42 team would remain on the racetrack and not visit pit road until the stage was over. Hocevar would secure a 17th-place finish in the second stage and would begin saving fuel to make it to the end on one more stop.

The final stage brought an abundance of cautions, including the final two cautions of the race which included Hocevar. A tire rub on the No. 42 Silverado cut the right-rear tire with just 11 laps remaining in the event. But, the repairs wouldn’t be enough as Hocevar was the cause of the next caution as well; getting into the wall once more which would end his day in 31st.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.