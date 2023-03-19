Bayley Currey – Fr8 208 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas)

Start: 30th | Finish: 4th | Owner’s Points Standings: 14th



On His Best Career NASCAR Finish: “It’s awesome. I really wanted to come out here and get some good runs with these guys. I’m friends with all these guys so to come out here and have a great run with them, Unishippers and Worldwide Express is really cool. I’m really excited to see what the future holds.”

After a trip out west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks prior, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series visited Atlanta Motor Speedway for the running of the Fr8 208. Currey started 30th due to qualifying being rained out and the lineup being set by the metric.

From his starting position in the rear of the field, Currey was able to make his way up into the top-20 by lap 20. Strategy came into play late in the first stage as the No. 41 team decided to take two tires and fuel under a late-stage caution to propel them to the front come the end of Stage One.

The second stage was relatively quiet for the Texas driver as cautions would fly throughout the segment, but no trips down pit road were made. Ultimately, Currey would finish 16th at the conclusion of the penultimate stage.

As the final stage began, Currey started inside the top-ten and cautions throughout a majority of the stage would keep him close to the front. But, the halts in the racing action didn’t slow Currey from making his way to fourth-place and battling for the lead as the race neared its end. After a green-white-checkered to end the race, Currey would finish 4th; his best finish in NASCAR competition.

