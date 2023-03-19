GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 7TH

FINISH: 19TH

POINTS: 6TH

Post-Race Quote: “We had really good speed and driveability out of our Champion Power Equipment Chevy. I feel like we were choosing most of the right lanes in the first stint and a half. We lost a little track position and I thought it would be a little easier to get it back than it was. Spent the rest of the race getting it back. We finally got up there around 10th or so and they spun out in front of us and I just got run over from behind.

The guys did a great job changing the tires and everything and not going a lap down. Then I went back out there and just tried to make whatever happen and got to the outside of the No. 51. I think he thought I wasn’t quite there yet, but I was. It just squeezed us into the wall and next thing you know the right front went down. We were playing catch-up after that and the guys did good getting us back on the lead lap to at least salvage something. Definitely let an opportunity slip away today and I think we had a good enough truck. If the situation let us and the stars lined up we would have had a shot at it.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 22ND

FINISH: 25TH

POINTS: 22ND

Post-Race Quote: “It started out pretty nicely, we missed out on stage points but got our track position back for later in the race and got up to fourth. If I had to choose a lane again, I would have definitely chose behind Christian. And then, at the end, we just cut a tire. It really stunk, but our Wendell Scott Foundation Chevy was really nice, and I can’t thank the men and women at GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication enough for their hard work. We’ll just keep on digging and do well at COTA next week!”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Heise LED Lighting Systems / Orlando Longwood Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 19TH

FINISH: 16TH

POINTS: 19TH

Post-Race Quote: I had trouble there early with the motor being down. Went two laps down I think and finally got it fixed, then we made our way back. Running half the race under caution made it hard to make moves. We were right on the edge of a top-15 spot. I finished 16th which is not a terrible day. I am very proud of my GMS Racing team for not giving up and fighting to make something happen. Our focus now shifts to COTA next weekend!”

