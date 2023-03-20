Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ambetter Health 400

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 30th for the Ambetter Health 400.

Lacking speed and finishing the first stage 27th, crew chief, Matt Swiderski, made a strategy call on green-flag stops, resulting in a 12th place finish in the second stage for Allmendinger.

Allmendinger went on to finish 16th in the final stage.

“I thought we made the best of it. We got a little bit of damage in one of the wrecks and that probably didn’t help our speed, but we were just lacking speed in general which made it tough for us to make moves and we kinda got stuck. Pit stops were really good, strategy was really good. We did everything right and the car handled well, just got stuck there in pack racing and we didn’t have a lot of raw speed in the car. We just tried to make the best there with what we had and we got out with a clean race car.” – AJ Allmendinger

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley qualified 20th for the Ambetter Health 400.

During the opening stage, Haley stayed in the top 15, reporting he was happy with the handling of the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. Making it as high as 12th, Haley dropped back and finished the stage in 17th.

The balance of the No. 31 Chevy began to tighten up during the second stage. Haley made a green-flag stop for left-side tires and fuel with just under 30 laps in the stage. Losing all drafting help, Haley was stuck in 24th, where he finished the second stage.

After a fuel-only pit stop in the final stage, Haley worked his way up to eighth before getting hit by a spinning No. 5 car, knocking the right-front toe out of the No. 31 car. The team assessed the damage and made some repairs to the car. Haley was able to stay with the pack for the remainder of the race and went on to finish 22nd.

“We had a really great No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 all day until we got hit on the right front in the third stage. That knocked the toe out and really affected the steering of the car. Despite the damage, we still were able to stay with the lead pack and finish 22nd. We made it as high as eighth before we got hit, so I think we had a chance for a really great finish. That’s just how these speedway races are. I’m looking forward to the next few races where we have a good opportunity to have some solid runs.” – Justin Haley

Raptor King of Tough 250

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Per the rulebook, Daniel Hemric started the Raptor King of Tough 250 11th after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.

Hemric fought right-front chatter the majority of the first stage. Through all the cautions and restarts, Hemric finished 7th in the opening stage.

During the second stage, Hemric was collected in a wreck and sustained some right-front damage. The team was able to repair damage to the nose, and Hemric went on to finish the stage in 17th.

During the final stage, Hemric made his way into the top 10 alongside his teammates. Crew chief, Jason Trinchere, made the call for fuel only for the final pit stop, allowing Hemric to gain track position. Battling for the win on the final restart, Hemric made contact with the No. 48 and went on to cross the line in second place.

“In situations like the one we were in, you’re racing for a win and doing everything you can to put yourself in position to win. I’m proud of these guys at Kaulig Racing for grinding. It was a battle all night, and we didn’t quite have the speed we needed. We were one spot short tonight, but having the opportunity to get in a race car every week for Kaulig Racing is an honor. Second place is tough, but tonight I’m happy with second place.” – Daniel Hemric

Justin Haley, No. 10 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

Per the rulebook, Justin Haley started the Raptor King of Tough 250 18th after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.

Haley avoided mayhem in what would become a caution-filled opening stage and went on to finish 10th in stage one.

As the cautions continued to fall throughout the second stage, Haley reported his No. 10 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet handled well. Bailing out of the lead pack just in time to avoid a wreck, the 9th caution of the day flew with three laps remaining in the stage, ending it under caution. Haley was scored 18th.

Haley worked his way into the top 10 during the final stage, racing amongst his teammates. He worked to avoid a last-lap wreck, but was hooked from behind as he crossed the line 10th.

“Our No. 10 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet was really good. It was just really long race. We worked hard to position ourselves for the end, but we just never could quite get there. Overall, we had a good day and another top 10 in the No. 10 car.” – Justin Haley

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet

Per the NASCAR rulebook, Chandler Smith started the RAPTOR 250 in sixth after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.

Smith ran in the top 10 during the caution-filled opening stage, finishing fourth and gaining seven stage points.

During the second stage, Smith made contact with another car and received damage to his left-front fender. The No. 16 Quick Tie Products team repaired the damage after multiple pit stops as Smith went on to finish the stage in 19th.

During the final stage, the No. 16 car suffered a rear gear failure with just over 30 laps to go, leading to Smith’s retirement from the race. He finished 28th.

“It wasn’t the day the No. 16 Quick Tie team wanted, but it’s these days that show us who we are as a group. I felt like we had lots of speed and could’ve continued our top-five streak, but results like this are what you sometimes get with superspeedway racing. It’s about the process in addition to the results, though, and I felt like our crew really helped salvage the speed I knew we had without the left-front damage. That gives us all confidence that we have the potential for a special season. We’ll be back next week.” – Chandler Smith







About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.