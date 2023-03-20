Multi-Car Crash Leaves Burton 34th at Atlanta

Harrison Burton and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team were swept up in a multi-car melee on Lap 189 of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the damage to the No. 21 Mustang too severe to be repaired in a timely manner. That dropped Burton to 34th in the finishing order.

Burton started Sunday’s race from 33rd place after getting loose in qualifying on Saturday. When the green flag flew on Sunday he spent most of the first two Stages running near the back of the pack.

He finished the first 60-lap Stage in 32nd place. In the second Stage he managed to avoid getting lapped as the Stage wound down and ended that segment in 29th place and on the lead lap.

As Stage Three got underway, Burton began to move forward. He moved into the top 25 on Lap 167 and was up to 22nd by Lap 171.

He was still inside the top 25 on Lap 189, 71 circuits shy of the finish, when a wreck that began at the front of the pack left the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang with race-ending suspension damage.

“I don’t even know what caused our wreck,” Burton told reporters at the track. “I was looking back and forth between the windshield and the mirror trying to block people from being aggressive and taking you in the middle of three-wide.

“I looked back and forth and by the time I looked back they were wrecking in front of me.”

Burton said it was frustrating to see his race end as it did.

“I feel like our qualifying effort was not very good, obviously,” he said. “I about crashed in qualifying, but I felt really good about our car in the race, but I just could not gain track position to maintain it.

“It’s really, really hard to leapfrog your way forward a lot of spots. It’s just frustrating how that worked out.

“Once you’re back there, you’re bound to get pushed into all the wrecks for sure.”

Up next for Burton and the No. 21 team is next Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Omnicraft®

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

*See seller for limited-warranty details.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.