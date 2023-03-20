Logan Bearden Returns to AM Racing at Circuit of the Americas

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing confirmed today that Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden will return to the team and compete in Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Bearden will pilot AM Racing’s flagship No. 22 Ford F-150 for his second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start with support from local partners Bearden Automotive and Parker Electric.

In addition to COTA, Bearden, 27, is expected to pilot the No. 22 AM Racing Ford F-150 in select NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season.

During the week, Bearden serves as a mechanic at the team’s Statesville, N.C.-based shop assisting the team’s ARCA Menards Series and Truck Series programs respectively.

“I am excited to return to AM Racing this weekend at COTA,” said Bearden. “I learned a lot in my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut last year – even though we experienced mechanical hiccups early in the race.

“The team worked diligently to fix the truck so I could get as many laps as I could under my belt. Without a doubt, I believe that seat time will pay off this weekend and hopefully, I can contend for a top-15 finish in our No. 22 Bearden Automotive | Parker Electric Ford F-150.”

Outside of his responsibilities at the AM Racing shop and competing for the team in NASCAR, Bearden will also continue driving his family-owned No. 66 Super Late Model in various events in the JEGS | CRA Tour this spring and summer.

Bearden will be the third Truck Series driver for the AM Racing organization this season. In addition to Bearden, Josh Reaume and Max Gutiérrez have also piloted the team’s No. 22 Ford F-150 in the opening three races of the 2023 season.

AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski believes Bearden has the talent and capabilities of earning the team their first top-10 finish of the season on Saturday afternoon.

“Logan is a very methodical and talented race car driver and he is an important asset to AM Racing,” offered Cywinski. “He did not get a fair shot last year. He qualified on speed and was competitive in the opening laps of the race but unfortunately experienced mechanical gremlins early in the race.

“We are glad everything worked out where he has another opportunity to not only showcase his craft but race in front of friends and family under the AM Racing banner.

“We believe Logan will surprise a lot of people this weekend.”

Truck Series winning crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London will call the shots for Bearden in the 42-lap race.

While AM Racing won’t have two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series vehicles in the field as they did last season, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization will field cars in both Trucks and the NASCAR Xfinity Series events on Saturday afternoon from the famed Texas road course.

Alongside Bearden, Brett Moffitt will drive the team’s No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss 250 in his first Xfinity Series road course race of the year.

﻿The XPEL 225 (42 laps | 143.22 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 24, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on race day, Sat., March 25, 2022, shortly after 12:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

