How to Make a Career Comeback like Mitchell Cozad

Reentering the job market can be intimidating, especially when making a career shift. Take it from Attorney Mitchell Cozad. After many years engaged as a high-caliber athlete, he followed his passion for law. Mitch Cozad built his law career from the ground up. So, whether you took extended time off for family or want to explore a new line of work, follow these tips for the ultimate comeback in your career.

Jazz Up Your Resume

Compose your resume to reflect your accomplishments, skills, and certifications. Help employers overlook career gaps by listing relevant information by importance instead of in chronological order. Instead of following a traditional CV format that outlines the timeline of past job positions, start with your proudest accomplishment. For example, Mitchell Cozad was an all-star on the field and in the weightroom thanks to his dedication, hard work, and ability to overcome opposition. Those qualities transfer into his work as an attorney. Regardless of obstacles, Mitch works hard for his clients and is calm under pressure. No matter where you have achieved success, it will impress future employers, and your career gap will become insignificant.

In addition, take the time to write meaningful cover letters that express your intent to succeed. Personalize each note to address the hiring manager and company. Attention to detail goes a long way. Finally, follow up on every resume submission, interview, and inquiry via phone or email. Show your eagerness to grow and perseverance to succeed.

Develop an Online Presence

Businesses use online platforms to recruit top talent. Create a professional LinkedIn profile and engage with topics and discussions within the industry you want to break into. HR managers, recruiters, and business executives will see your comments connected to trending topics. This association shows you are relevant in the industry and apprised of current topics.

Maintain a neutral and professional appearance on all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Present yourself as career-focused and engaged with current events. Remember, everyone can be searched online. Therefore, keep posts and photos appropriate to ensure you make the best first impression on future colleagues, peers, and bosses.

Build Meaningful Relationships

Accelerate your career comeback by networking. You never know where the next opportunity will come from. Become a known presence at community and industry events. Networking paves a path to success. Each person you meet can introduce you to five others. The more people you know, the easier it will be to move forward in your industry of choice.

Gain Industry Knowledge

One of the most difficult challenges to overcome when reinventing your career is education. A gap in employment can make you out of touch with trends or new practices. Upgrade your skills with online workshops, relevant books, and podcasts. The job market is highly competitive. The key to a successful re-entrance is a relevant, well-developed skill set.

Set Milestone Goals

Undergoing a career comeback can be daunting. Learning new skills, building meaningful relationships, and breaking back into the job market can be overwhelming. Trying to grow too fast will leave you burnt out and frustrated. Instead, set personal goals for your career growth. Schedule attainable milestones that will support your comeback. For example, commit that you attend four networking events monthly. Holding yourself accountable will propel your career growth in a manageable way.

Mitchell Cozad didn’t build his law career in a day. It took years of study, practice, and networking. Major career shifts require a long-term plan. Setting small goals for yourself throughout the process makes the journey less daunting and more rewarding.

Exude Confidence

You have built a successful career for yourself and will do it again. Have confidence in your skills and abilities. The only person that will hold you back from success is yourself. If you appear confident in your ability to take on new tasks and responsibilities, potential employers will likely invest in your future.

Focus on You

Finally, take time to focus on your health and wellness. The better you feel, the more you will accomplish. Engage in self-care, exercises, and nutritious diets. Allow yourself to rest and get restful sleep. Taking care of your mind and body will improve your focus and drive.