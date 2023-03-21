Mitsubishi XRT Concept to Debut at Bangkok International Motor Show 2023

TOKYO, Mar 21, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will display the Mitsubishi XRT Concept — a concept car of the all-new Triton1 pickup truck planned for launch in fiscal year 20232 — at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show 20233 to be held from March 21 to April 2.

The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors’ top-selling model manufactured at the Laemchabang Factory in Thailand and the company’s global strategic vehicle exported to about 150 countries around the world. With its first full redesign in approximately nine years, the all-new Triton will be the sixth generation of the brand’s midsize pickup truck. After the launch in Thailand in fiscal 2023, it will be released sequentially in the ASEAN region, Oceania and other global markets.

A concept car of the all-new Triton, the Mitsubishi XRT Concept is characterized by a fierce expression on the front and a robust hood that continues to the side with bold, horizontally-themed styling. Further, the concept car is fitted with front and rear over fenders as well as mud-terrain tires, giving it the powerful drive to compete in grueling rallies and the dynamism to dash across the terrain. The body features a camouflage design inspired by lava rocks packed with condensed energy, and the sides have been adorned with a graphic of the 10-parallel line Ralliart brand icon that expresses Mitsubishi Motors’ passion for driving.

At the Asia Cross Country Rally 20234, Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, which receives technical support from Mitsubishi Motors, plans to compete with a prototype cross-country model of the all-new Triton (Group T1 specifications) in its quest for a second straight victory. Hiroshi Masuoka, a two-time Dakar Rally champion driver in 2002 and 2003, will stay on as team director, and Mitsubishi Motors engineers will perform pre-testing and accompany the team to provide support at the rally. Mitsubishi Motors uses expertise gained from rallies as feedback in the development of its production vehicles, as it seeks to create vehicles with Mitsubishi Motors-ness, which deliver safe, comfortable driving enjoyment in any weather or road conditions.

“Fiscal 2023 is an important year for Mitsubishi Motors to accelerate our business in the ASEAN region, with the launch of a fully revamped Triton and an all-new compact SUV,” said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. “The all-new Triton is going through final touch-ups in preparation for its release, as we have performed rigorous endurance tests around the world while also incorporating the know-how gained from rally activities. With the new vehicle launches as the centerpiece, we will continue our drive toward further growth. Please look forward to the future of Mitsubishi Motors.”

Triton is sold as L200 in some markets. Fiscal 2023 is from April 2023 to March 2024. March 21 is press day, and the show is open to the public from March 22 to April 2. The Asia Cross Country Rally is the largest-scale cross-country rally event in the ASEAN region and has been held a total of 27 times thus far. This year, the competition is planning to cover a grueling course of over 2,000 total kilometers in mid-August, located primarily in Thailand and extending to neighboring Laos.

