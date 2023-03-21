Indiana Owned Riding With Zachary Tinkle For the ARCA Menards East Series Season As A Supporter

SPEEDWAY, IN (March 21, 2023) – Indiana Owned, an organization dedicated to supporting Indiana businesses to create healthy, thriving local communities will be represented for the full season in the ARCA Menards Series East as a supporter for Zachary Tinkle as he races in the #11 car for Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing team.

Zachary Tinkle Racing has been a proud member of Indiana Owned ever since learning about the organization a few years ago. When Tinkle thought he wasn’t going to race again due to a family misfortune in 2021, Mel McMahon Stone, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned, was one of the first to step up to keep Zachary in a race car by rallying the local communities.

In talking about his relationship with Indiana Owned, Tinkle reflected, “I’ve always believed in the mission and vision of Indiana Owned and appreciate how they support local. I appreciate Mel and am honored to promote all of the hard-working members of Indiana Owned that are the backbone of local Indiana economies.”

Mel McMahon Stone, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned, noted, “Indiana Owned is proud to support our member Zachary Tinkle and is honored that he is representing us. He is a true professional in all aspects of racing with an extremely engaged fan base. His commitment to his dream is unwavering and we are so happy we can be a small part of helping his dream come true.”

Tinkle’s first race of the season will be on March 25, 2023 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida in the NASCAR® owned ARCA Menards series. More supporter announcements will be made at later dates.

About Indiana Owned

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Indiana Owned members are business owners who want you to know they live, work, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state. Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana and is engaged in our community. Learn more at indianaowned.com.

About Zachary Tinkle

Zachary Tinkle is a professional race car driver in NASCAR®’s ARCA Menards series competing for the ARCA Menards East title in the #11 car for Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing. Tinkle’s accomplishments include two late model championships in 2019 at Anderson Speedway (along with Rookie of the Year) and in the CRA Series. His positive attitude has also won him Most Popular Driver and Sportsman of the Year honors. Through the Zachary Tinkle Foundation, he supports pets, vets, and other need that needs to be met.