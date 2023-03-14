American Association of Pet Parents Extends Partnership with Zachary Tinkle in the ARCA Menards East Series for the 2023 Season

Riverside, IL (March 14, 2023) – AmericanAssociation of Pet Parents is once again kicking in high gear to make the world a kinder, safer, more beautiful place for animals and the people who love them by extending its relationship with Zachary Tinkle and the Zachary Tinkle Foundation. Tinkle will be racing the 2023 season with Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing in the ARCA Menards East series.

AAPP and Tinkle partnered last year to support pet shelters and keep pets with their parents through their Lap 4 Love program and activations. One successful activation included making a stop with the Racing for Rescues trailer at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter in Alabama prior to Tinkle’s race in Talladega.

CEO of AAPP, Tom Van Winkle noted, “We can’t thank Zachary, the Zachary Tinkle Foundation and the entire ZT team for their efforts in helping with our shared mission of helping animals in need. Pet’s touch the lives of people across generations, professions and hobbies, making Zachary’s dedication to keeping his fans informed about the important messages of his foundation and AAPP even more vital to making progress towards a society which values the wellbeing of all living creatures, human and non-human alike.”

In reflecting on the partnership with American Association of Pet Parents, Tinkle said, “AAPP was one of the first to support my vision with Racing for Rescues when we created the Zachary Tinkle Foundation. All of my pugs have been rescue dogs and brought so much joy and companionship to my family. I want to make sure all pets have a loving home and help support the people that adore and care for them. Economic status should not be a deterrent to families having a pet that is part of their family.”

Tinkle’s first race of the season will be held March 25, 2023, at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida in the NASCAR® owned ARCA Menards series. Prior to the race, Tinkle will be attending Global Pet Expo and is available with the American Association of Pet Parents Executives for meetings.

About Zachary Tinkle

Zachary Tinkle is a professional race car driver in NASCAR®’s ARCA Menards series competing for the ARCA Menards East title in the #11 car for Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing. Tinkle’s accomplishments include two late model championships in 2019 at Anderson Speedway (along with Rookie of the Year) and in the CRA Series. His positive attitude has also won him Most Popular Driver and Sportsman of the Year honors. Through the Zachary Tinkle Foundation, he supports pets, vets, and other need that needs to be met.

About AAPP

The American Association of Pet Parents™ (AAPP) is a national animal welfare nonprofit dedicated to keeping pets happy, healthy and at home – and out of animal shelters. AAPP relies on 4 Core Pillars: Feed the Hungry, Help the Sick, Fight Disease and Get Lost Pets Home.

Our mission is to keep pets happy, healthy, and in their loving homes, by providing expert, reliable resources and information that protect and celebrate the human-animal bond. The American Association of Pet Parents is a trusted source building a diverse, supportive community of pet parents to make the world a kinder, safer, more beautiful place for animals and the people who love them, keeping them out of the sheltering system.

To find out more about their lifesaving programs and how you can help, visit AAPP to learn more.