Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Team Circuit of The Americas Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team return the Ruedebusch Development and Construction colors this weekend for NASCAR’s first road course of the season. Gilliland finished 16th last season in this race and had other strong performances on road courses.

Gilliland holds his NASCAR Cup Series best finish on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway flying the Ruedebusch Development and Construction colors. He then led laps and was pulling away from the leaders at Watkins Glen before a mechanical failure ended his day.

The Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford team are back again this weekend at COTA. Sunday’s race will be televised live at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Gilliland and the team are on the right track. They jumped three positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings after their first top-15 finish of the season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. They are 25th in the standings and can easily jump another few positions with a great finish on Sunday.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“I have a ton of confidence in Todd at road courses. He proved that last season at Indianapolis, Watkins Glen, and even had a good race at COTA under really challenging conditions. I think we can surprise some of these guys this weekend. It just will not be a surprise to us.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I love the road courses. We learned so much last season and it gives us confidence that we know how to find and have speed in the cars. And COTA is cool. I have won there, and I just love the track.

“Really, it’s just simple. This is Texas. Bring your cowboy hat, Boot Barn boots, and have some fun. We’ll get this Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford up front.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.