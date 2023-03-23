Daniel Dye – COTA Preview

EVENT PREVIEW: COTA

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Saturday, March 25 | 1:30 PM ET

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Driver: Daniel Dye

Hometown: Deland, Florida

Birthday: December 4, 2003

Series: NASCAR Truck Series

Vehicle: #43 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Travis Sharpe

Owner: Maury Gallagher

Primary Sponsors: Nyle Maxwel SuperCenter, Dell Children’s Medical Center, Helm

NASCAR Truck Series Stats:

Starts: 3

Points: 19th

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Date: Saturday, March 25

Race: 1:30 PM ET

Length: 143.22 Miles

Coverage: FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, FOX Sports App

Onboard Camera

For the fourth consecutive race, Daniel Dye will be one of two drivers in the field with onboard camera coverage featured on the FS1 telecast. Deland Motorsports & Outdoors is this weeks presenting partner for live coverage on the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado

TV Ratings

810,000 people tuned in to the live broadcast at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18. The event was rebroadcast three additional times, averaging more than 100,000 viewers each.

Circuit Of The Americas Stats

Daniel Dye will be making his first start in any series at COTA on Saturday.

ARCA Road Course Stats (Mid-Ohio & Watkins Glen)

Combined Starts: 2; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 4th (Watkins Glen, 2022); Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2

ARCA West Road Course Stats (Portland)

Starts: 1; Poles: 1 (Portland, 2022); Best finish: 4th (Portland, 2022); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 3; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 19th

About Dell Children’s Medical Center

Dell Children’s Medical Center at Ascension Seton is a full-service pediatric medical center dedicated to the needs of children and families. When you choose Dell Children’s, your child’s care is connected across care teams – from 24/7 pediatric emergency care and level I trauma care to primary care, mental health care and specialty care. With the most comprehensive pediatric specialty care in Central Texas, you’ll find all the care your child and family need. Only in Austin. Only at Dell Children’s.

Our doctors are delivering medical breakthroughs every day. Your child’s pediatrician, specialists and care teams are part of an integrated community of experienced doctors who work together as one team. Share your concerns and ask us your questions – big and small. We start by listening to you and your child. Then, we work with you to create a care plan that’s right for your child. For more information, visit here.

Dell Children’s Medical Center Visit

On Thursday, March 23rd, Daniel Dye will make a visit to Dell Children’s Medical Center to spend time with patients and their families. As a big supporter of The NASCAR Foundation, Dye will deliver the patients with “Speedy Bears” provided by the foundation, as well as tee shirts to commemorate this weekend’s race in Austin. For any media members that would like to attend the event, Daniel will be available for one-on-one interviews during his visit from 2:45 PM to 3:45 PM local time at 4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX. Please contact Kevin Striegle for more information.

Chassis History/Info

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 140 at COTA. This Silverado RST has been driven in five races over the course of the past two seasons by Zane Smith and Jack Wood. Overall, the chassis has two top-10 finishes, with a best result of sixth at Watkins Glen in 2021 driven by Smith. Specifically in Austin, this truck has been ran twice before, earning a best finish of eighth place earned by Smith in 2021.

Sunoco Rookie Battle

Dye overcame early mechanical gremlins in Atlanta to earn his best finish of the season with a 16th place run. Entering this weekend’s race in Austin, Dye is third in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, 21 points behind leader Nick Sanchez and one point behind second place’s Jake Garcia.

DD Appearances

Fans attending the XPEL 225 will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye on Saturday, March 25th:

Team Chevy Stage: All three GMS Racing drivers will participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage located in the Circuit Of The Americas Fan Zone from 9:45 AM to 10:00 AM local time.

From the Driver’s Seat

COTA will be the first road course that you run with in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, can you tell us a little more about your previous road racing experiences?

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to it. I mean, COTA is a whole different beast compared to Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen, and Portland that I’ve raced at before. I loved road course racing last year in the ARCA Series. It’s going to be fun to try it out in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series; there’s a lot more trucks and competition out there, but to go to a huge place like COTA with 20 turns is going to be super cool. It’s going to be fun, we’re just going to stay on our toes and learn all day to be the best we can be by the end of it with our No. 43 Chevy.”