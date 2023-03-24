RTA gigFAST INTERNET® Event Brings NASCAR Champion Zane Smith to Smithville, Texas.

Smith Awarded Key to City

HOUSTON, Texas and SMITHVILLE, Texas (March 24, 2023) – Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) finalized the acquisition of local Internet Provider SCT Broadband. RTA will begin upgrading its services with RTA’s gigFAST® INTERNET, VOICE, and streaming TV services in Smithville, Flatonia, LaGrange, Schulenburg, Bastrop, and the surrounding areas offering internet speeds up to 10 gigabits per second.

As part of the launch event, RTA is hosted and RTA Appreciation Day in downtown Smithville on Wednesday. Sharon Foerster, Mayor of the City of Smithville and the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce will be presented Zane Smith, the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion and last years COTA winner, with the “Key to the City.”

RTA’s mission is to bring gigFAST INTERNET® to underserved rural communities across America. Co-founded by Texas native Jim Edwards and U.S. Air Force veteran Don Workman both with deep roots in rural America and the telecom industry, began RTA with a mission to connect rural areas with affordable and reliable internet service options.

RTA now operates more than 13,000 Fiber route miles and customers in 22 states across America with its gigFAST NETWORK®.

ABOUT RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS OF AMERICA,INC.

RTA’s gigFAST NETWORK™ provides affordable gigFAST® INTERNET, VOICE, and TV to rural America; enabling businesses and residents gigFAST INTERNET® for their entertainment, e- learning, telemedicine, and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.