Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Phoenix Post-Qualifying Report — 3.26.23

DOUG KALITTA CLAIMS NUMBER ONE QUALIFIER AT ARIZONA NATIONALS

Kalitta and Alexis DeJoria Both Win Inaugural Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge

CHANDLER, Ariz. (March 26, 2023) – Doug Kalitta drove his Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel dragster to the number one qualifier position with his pass Friday afternoon at 3.679 seconds. The time held through Saturday’s two qualifying sessions for Kalitta’s 51st career number one qualifier. In addition to the number one qualifier position, the Mac Tools team also claimed the inaugural Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge giving the team a $10,000 bonus.

Alexis DeJoria drove her GR Supra Funny Car to the number two qualifier position with her final pass on Saturday with a time of 3.914 seconds and also won the $10,000 bonus for the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

Race 2 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.679) R. Passey Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th (3.724) K. Baldwin Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7th (3.724) T. Schumacher Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 8th (3.729) A. Brown Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 9th (3.739) S. Langdon

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Bob Tasca III Ford Motorcraft Funny Car 1st (3.874) BYE Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 2nd (3.914) J. Todd Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 6th (4.028) A. Laughlin J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 15th (5.332) A. DeJoria

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

What does it mean to win the inaugural Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and how bad did your team need this win?

“It was awesome that the Mission folks put up this event and it’s been fun all day. We’re just happy to go some rounds and definitely get the win light to come on. Hats off to Allen (Johnson, crew chief) and all my guys on this Mac Tools Toyota car. We’re happy and we’ll just roll into tomorrow and see if we can keep it going.”

When will we see another Wally in your hand and how is the momentum of the race team?

“We’re working on it. I couldn’t be more excited about what’s going on. Just have to be patient apparently because I’ve been trying to get another Wally, but we’re sneaking up on it for sure. Hopefully tomorrow.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 2nd

How does this win in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge mean to your and your team?

“Just coming back to this race track after not being here for a while. I had my very first win here in Nitro Funny Car back in 2014 so it just has all these good feelings, good vibes for me. Today, that first round against Matt Hagan, we made it past him and we ran pretty good. It was a hellacious ride at the top end, but my guys are just so badass and they’re the reason that we’re in this position in the first place. I sucked in Gainesville on my reaction times and they gave me a great GR Supra and I’m just really, really blessed right now. I’ve got a great team and a great car. Ran a 3.91 and it’s been a tough weekend trying to get down the track for everybody. Thank you to Mission Foods, I’m so excited, thank you guys! I get to give this $10,000 to my guys today and that’s the best gift ever.”

