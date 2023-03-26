Search
Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Phoenix Post-Race Report — 3.26.23

JUSTIN ASHLEY TAKES TOYOTA TO TOP FUEL VICTORY IN ARIZONA
Final Round Appearances for Three Toyotas

CHANDLER, Ariz. (March 26, 2023) – The Top Fuel final at Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park consisted of two Toyota teammates making an appearance – Shawn Langdon for Team Kalitta and Justin Ashley for Davis Motorsports. Ashley edged out Langdon by only three one-hundredths of a second at the line to claim his first win of the 2023 season.

The GR Supra of Ron Capps represented for Toyota in the final for Funny Cars on Sunday afternoon, but had to settle for a runner-up result to race-winner Robert Hight.

Toyota Post-Race Recap
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park
Race 2 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

NameCarFinal ResultRound-by-Round
Justin AshleyPhillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel DragsterWinnerW. 3.741 vs. 4.879 (Schumacher)W. 3.743 vs. 3.750 (Salinas)W. 3.740 vs. 3.743 (Torrence)W. 3.705 vs. 3.732 (Langdon)
Shawn LangdonDHL Toyota Top Fuel DragsterFinalsW. 3.716 vs. 3.702 (Brown)W. 4.007 vs. 6.511 (Kalitta)W. 3.719 vs. 3.761 (Pruett)L. 3.732 vs. 3.705 (Ashley)
Steve TorrenceCapco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSemi-FinalsW. 3.735 vs. 3.846 (Baldwin)W. 3.737 vs. 3.768 (Prock)L. 3.743 vs. 3.740 (Ashley)
Doug KalittaMac Tools Toyota Top Fuel DragsterRound 2W. 3.760 vs. 11.283 (Passey)L. 6.511 vs. 4.007 (Langdon)
Antron BrownMatco Tools Toyota Top Fuel DragsterRound 1L. 3.702 vs. 3.716 (Langdon)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS 

NameCarFinal ResultRound-by-Round
Ron CappsNAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny CarFinalsW. 3.912 vs. 7.591 (Laughlin)W. 3.982 vs. 8.830 (Alexander)W. 3.930 vs. 3.935 (DeJoria)L. 5.534 vs. 3.930 (Hight)
Alexis DeJoriaBandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny CarSemi-FinalsW. 3.906 vs. 3.923 (Todd)W. 3.949 vs. 4.678 (Wilkerson)L. 3.935 vs. 3.930 (Capps)
J.R. ToddDHL Toyota GR Supra Funny CarRound 1L. 3.923 vs. 3.906 (DeJoria)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How do you keep it together on the starting line?

“You know you’re only as good as the team that you surround yourself with and we’re a resilient group. We didn’t have the weekend that we wanted in Gainesville. We just regrouped – Mike Green, Tommy DeLago did a great job and we learned from last weekend and applied it. It was just a great, great day. There’s only one last race in Arizona and the fans were fantastic all weekend long. We are so happy for everyone at Phillips Connect, Toyota, National Debt Relief – the list goes on and on. This is because of them, our partners and we love, love, love to win.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

