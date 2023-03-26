Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Phoenix Post-Race Report — 3.26.23

JUSTIN ASHLEY TAKES TOYOTA TO TOP FUEL VICTORY IN ARIZONA

Final Round Appearances for Three Toyotas

CHANDLER, Ariz. (March 26, 2023) – The Top Fuel final at Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park consisted of two Toyota teammates making an appearance – Shawn Langdon for Team Kalitta and Justin Ashley for Davis Motorsports. Ashley edged out Langdon by only three one-hundredths of a second at the line to claim his first win of the 2023 season.

The GR Supra of Ron Capps represented for Toyota in the final for Funny Cars on Sunday afternoon, but had to settle for a runner-up result to race-winner Robert Hight.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park

Race 2 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W. 3.741 vs. 4.879 (Schumacher)W. 3.743 vs. 3.750 (Salinas)W. 3.740 vs. 3.743 (Torrence)W. 3.705 vs. 3.732 (Langdon) Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finals W. 3.716 vs. 3.702 (Brown)W. 4.007 vs. 6.511 (Kalitta)W. 3.719 vs. 3.761 (Pruett)L. 3.732 vs. 3.705 (Ashley) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.735 vs. 3.846 (Baldwin)W. 3.737 vs. 3.768 (Prock)L. 3.743 vs. 3.740 (Ashley) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 2 W. 3.760 vs. 11.283 (Passey)L. 6.511 vs. 4.007 (Langdon) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 3.702 vs. 3.716 (Langdon)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Finals W. 3.912 vs. 7.591 (Laughlin)W. 3.982 vs. 8.830 (Alexander)W. 3.930 vs. 3.935 (DeJoria)L. 5.534 vs. 3.930 (Hight) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-Finals W. 3.906 vs. 3.923 (Todd)W. 3.949 vs. 4.678 (Wilkerson)L. 3.935 vs. 3.930 (Capps) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 1 L. 3.923 vs. 3.906 (DeJoria)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How do you keep it together on the starting line?

“You know you’re only as good as the team that you surround yourself with and we’re a resilient group. We didn’t have the weekend that we wanted in Gainesville. We just regrouped – Mike Green, Tommy DeLago did a great job and we learned from last weekend and applied it. It was just a great, great day. There’s only one last race in Arizona and the fans were fantastic all weekend long. We are so happy for everyone at Phillips Connect, Toyota, National Debt Relief – the list goes on and on. This is because of them, our partners and we love, love, love to win.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.