Michael McDowell and No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Speedco Team Spring Richmond Competition Notes

Michael McDowell and No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Team

Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell takes the Love’s Travel Stops colors back to the track this weekend. The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops team will compete at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway this Sunday.

Sunday’s race will be the first points-paying short track of the season.

The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

The Love’s Travel Stops team is looking to start collecting top-10 finishes beginning this weekend. The Love’s Travel Stops Ford was in the top-three and then top-six at the end of the race at the Circuit of the Americas before being spun. The team finished 12th.

McDowell has a 13th-place finish at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway and could have finished in the top-10 in the Daytona 500 this season. He is looking to start collecting top-10 and top-five results.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We should have two or three top-10 finishes right now and probably be three or four spots higher in the points. Michael and everyone on the team are doing a good job and these better finishes will come to us.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We just need to continue to execute properly and keep showing the speed. The season is young and we’re still coming together as a team. I am encouraged by what we’re doing and how we’re communicating during the week in the shop and at the track.

“There is a lot of potential with this group this season. It is not easy, but everyone is working hard. We will see the top-10 and top-five finishes come to us if we keep it up.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.