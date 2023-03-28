Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Quincy Compressor Ford Team

Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland heads into the Richmond (Va.) Raceway debuting the Quincy Compressor colors on his No. 38 Ford Mustang.

Quincy Compressor, a Bay Minette, Alabama-based compressor manufacturer, is partnering with Gilliland for the first of three races this season. Founded in 1920, Quincy Compressor is a leading designer and manufacturer of reciprocating and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum pumps, and a full line of air treatment components. Quincy has built its reputation on quality and rugged reliability, building tough air compressors for the most demanding applications.

Richmond Raceway first hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in 1953 and over 100 Cup races have been contested on the short track.

Sunday’s race will be televised live at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Gilliland and the Quincy Compressor team comes into Richmond fresh off their first top-10 finish of the season last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. This comes after a 15th-place finish at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The team has moved to 24th in the championship standings and are hoping to gain more spots this weekend.

Gilliland has a best finish of sixth at the track for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“I will not say that we are happy, but we do like the direction that we’re heading in. Todd keeps saying this is a foundation to build upon and he is right. We’ve had two top-15 finishes with the top-10 last weekend. We need to keep it going and get more top-10 results.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Ryan and the team are working hard. It is nice to see some of the results of the past few weeks. The guys in the shop are putting together good cars and we’ve executed at the track. These races are long, so many things happen, but we need to keep being in the right position in the end to maximize the day. We have been doing that here lately.”

“It is going to be cool to be racing the Quincy Compressor colors this weekend. Michael (McDowell) debuted the colors at Las Vegas earlier this year and now we get to race it. It is a great looking car and I love that Quincy Compressor is getting into the sport. We’re debuting a new t-shirt soon and I know there will be more to come off the track. I’m going to try and get it done for them on the track this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.