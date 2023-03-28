Zane Smith and No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford F-150 Team Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford F-150 Team

Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Continuing their streak of consecutive races, Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford F-150 team will roll into the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250.

Racing with the Speedy Cash colors, Smith will be looking to get his third win of the season and park his F-150 in Speedy Cash victory lane at the mile-and-a-half oval.

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit, check cashing, money transfers and money orders. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial family of brands which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provides personal lending and ancillary services at over 700 stores nationwide and online.

Smith is looking to get his first win at the track.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

The SpeedyCash.com team is the team to beat right now. Smith led the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team to its second win of the season last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. Smith took over the regular season and playoff points lead, too.

The team brings chassis 151 to the track. It will see its first track time this season. It raced at other mile-and-a-half tracks last season, including the Texas Motor Speedway.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“We have some unfinished business to take care of in Texas. We’ve been friends with SpeedyCash.com for several seasons and it’s time we get them into Speedy Cash victory lane with us.

“This truck has shown great speed and we just need to make sure that we do the right things in preparation before we leave the shop. On the track, Zane is making the results speak for themselves.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“Texas is a tough track. You need to be out front at these mile-and-a-half tracks to have clean air. It makes a huge difference. That makes qualifying important and then staying up front. It’s tough to move back up through the field.

“I want to win every race at every track, but it’s special when you can win when your sponsor is the race sponsor, too. They have an awesome Speedy Cash victory lane. I want to raise a cowboy hat at the end of Saturday.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.