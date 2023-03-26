Lawless Alan – XPEL 225 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 PlainsCapital Bank / MG Machinery LLC Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Las Angeles, California)

Start: 18th | Finish: 17th | Points Standings: 22nd

On Saturday’s Race at COTA: “A run like this gives me a lot of confidence just in general. We were fast and they knew we were here. A controversial penalty during the final stage put us in the rear; but, we salvaged a top-20 finish and picked up stage points. Overall, it is what it is and we’ll be back next week,” Alan said.

Lawless Alan had a career-run Saturday afternoon at Circuit of the Americas. The Los Angeles driver would pick up stage points in the second stage and run inside the top-ten for most of the race.

Alan would have a very smooth day for the first half of the XPEL 225, finishing in 18th and 3rd in the first two stages, respectively. But, as the race neared the end, a pass-through penalty was dealt to the No. 45 team for corner-cutting in the esses. This penalty would take Alan and team out of contention for the win, leaving him with a 17th-place finish at the road course.

