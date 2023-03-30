CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT TEXAS: TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

PPG 375 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FT. WORTH, TEXAS

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

MARCH 29, 2023

TEAM CHEVY LOOKS TO SHOWCASE STRENGTH DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS FOR ROUND 2 IN 2023

Heading to the Lone Star state for the second event of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR Series season, Chevrolet looks to continue their strong streak of performance at Texas Motor Speedway in this weekend’s PPG 375. As the defending winner with a strong 1-2 finish by Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, respectively, Chevrolet also looks to add to their seven victories on the 1.5-mile oval since 2012.

With 250 laps separating the green flag from winning glory, Newgarden said of Texas, “It’s a very demanding, difficult track on the teams and the drivers. I love the challenge of going there. Last year was a fantastic ending for the No. 2 car and was really a great event for Team Penske as a whole. Team Chevy has really done a tremendous job for us both at this event last year, but I think to start the 2023 season.”

Reflecting on his 2022 finish while looking ahead to this weekend, Newgarden’s Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin noted he’s looking forward to getting back to Texas for the PPG 375. “Obviously, pretty awesome for our team last year of first, second, and fourth. Unfortunately, I just lost it on the line there against Josef (Newgarden), but if you want to lose to anyone, your teammate is the guy to lose to. Hopefully, we’ll go one better this year. Maybe protect that highline, and if we’ve got the same fast Chevys as we normally have, and the fuel mileage, we’ll be perfect. Really looking forward to seeing what we’ve got.”

Unloading at the track known as No Limits, Texas, Sunday’s event becomes the 183rd race for the Bowtie brand in the 2.2L V6 Twin Turbo Direct Injection era, capturing seven driver championships, seven manufacturer championships, 106 total victories, 120 total earned pole awards, and 285 podiums.

Ed Carpenter, who steps into his double-duty role this weekend of both driver and team owner for the first time this season, exudes excitement getting back behind the wheel of his No. 33 Chevrolet looking to add to his 2014 win on the oval. “Texas is a track where I have had some decent runs in the past and we, as a team, are strong on superspeedways,” said Carpenter. “We understand our issue from last year that kept us from a good result and it will be resolved for this year, which is nice. I am excited to get back to it and back up to the high speeds of Texas.”

The closest event to his home country of Mexico, and also one he’s seen strength and victory at, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward talks of the exciting support he will have this weekend. “I’m going to have over 200 guests in the suites and over 500 guests in the grandstands cheering on papaya,” said O’Ward. “We love racing at Texas! I got my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES win there, so I have great memories every time I go back.”

A true test of performance by driver, team, and power, Rob Buckner, IndyCar Program Manager at General Motors noted, “Texas Motor Speedway has set the stage for some exciting INDYCAR races since the Chevrolet V6 program began in 2012, and we expect a similar scenario this weekend. The track surface is worn which drivers tend to enjoy as it puts the race in their hands but poses a challenge to our Chevrolet and team engineers to arrive at the correct balance to handle the high banks and the speed. Chevrolet has had great success at Texas with our 2.2 liter V6, and we are well prepared for this weekend. With Texas being the only oval race before the Indianapolis 500, we have an opportunity to sharpen those skills specific to an oval, and hopefully bring home another big Texas win.”

Chevrolet will also once again lead the PPG 375 field to the green at Texas Motor Speedway, pacing the field pre-race in the white 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8.

The PPG 375 kicks off with Practice 1 on Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m. ET. Qualifications then start at 12:15 p.m. ET Saturday, with Practice 2 at 1:45 p.m. ET. Final Practice will then wrap up Saturday for the field at 2:30 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 160. The 250-lap race Sunday, April 2 will take the green flag at 12 p.m. ET live on NBC.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES)

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Chevrolet at Team Penske:

“Always excited to get back to Texas. It’s a very demanding, difficult track on the teams and the drivers. I love the challenge of going there. Last year was a fantastic ending for the No. 2 car and was really a great event for Team Penske as a whole. Team Chevy has really done a tremendous job for us both at this event last year, but I think to start the 2023 season. I’m excited to put all of the hard work from the offseason to use at the race this year and can’t wait to see all of the fans back in Texas.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Chevrolet at Team Penske:

“Looking forward to getting back to Texas for the PPG 375. Obviously, a pretty awesome for our team last year of first, second, and fourth. Unfortunately, I just lost it on the line there against Josef (Newgarden), but if you want to lose to anyone, your teammate is the guy to lose to. Hopefully, we’ll go one better this year. Maybe protect that highline, and if we’ve got the same fast Chevys as we normally have, and the fuel mileage, we’ll be perfect. Really looking forward to seeing what we’ve got.”

Conor Daly, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“I can’t wait to head to Texas Motor Speedway and get back to work! Texas is a track where I have had some decent runs in the past and we, as a team, are strong on superspeedways. We understand our issue from last year that kept us from a good result and it will be resolved for this year, which is nice. I am excited to get back to it and back up to the high speeds of Texas. Hopefully, all three of our BITNILE.COM cars will bring home a great result!”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“Cowboy hat and boots are ready! I am very excited for Texas and I think it’s going to be a really good weekend for us. We showed really good speed last year and thought we had tamed Texas, but things did not really go our way at the end. We looked at everything, learned from it as a team and now I feel we are more prepared than ever. It’s going to be tough and it’s going to be hard, but it’s also going to be exciting. I am confident we are going to contend for a top-five!”

Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“I am extremely motivated to get back to Texas Motor Speedway and get my season started! Texas has always been a track that I have enjoyed racing at. While the past few years haven’t gone to plan, as a team we feel like we have a good strategy this year to get our three cars back to the front and in contention for the win. It is the only oval before we get to the Indianapolis 500, so it will be a big boost to leave there with confidence in our oval off-season development!”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

“Texas is the closest I have to a home grand prix. I’m going to have over 200 guests in the suites and over 500 guests in the grandstands cheering on papaya. We love racing at Texas! I got my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES win there, so I have great memories every time I go back. We’re ready to keep building on the momentum we started with in St. Pete.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”I’m really looking forward to Texas. It’s one of the tracks where I have a lot of great memories, personally and as a team. In general, it’s one of the ovals that I’m strongest at historically and the one I probably enjoy the most. We’ve had a good track record there, but obviously the competition is super tough. We have some new ideas to continue being strong, and even though our baseline is pretty good, we’re not taking anything for granted. It’s an awesome track, quick with a lot of adrenaline – it’ll be good to get the first oval of the year going.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”Texas always provides a unique challenge, and I’m really looking forward to hitting the track. Our team has been working incredibly hard to fine-tune the car, and we’re confident in our ability to perform well this weekend. The high-speed corners and intense competition make the Texas race a thrilling experience for both drivers and fans alike. We’ll be pushing hard to secure a great result and deliver an exciting race for everyone watching.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“Super excited to head into the Texas Motor Speedway race this coming weekend. Hopefully a lot to look forward for us as a team. Obviously, we didn’t start the season off super strong, so a little bit of redemption here. Will be nice to get back on the ovals. The last start at Texas was really good and I already have a top-five there, so it’ll be pretty cool to win that race. We’ll see what we can do.”

Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“Really looking forward to this upcoming race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Had the rookie test last week which went very well. Very comfortable around there and looking forward to coming back to the race weekend. It’ll be exciting. It’ll be a great atmosphere, a tough race. Really looking forward to getting back on track.”

Callum Ilott, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“Pretty excited to head to Texas this week. It was where I made my oval debut in INDYCAR, and definitely looking forward to it. I think this year we’ve definitely stepped it up a bit, and as it was my first time last year, I’m sure I’ve stepped it up a bit as well. It should be a good challenge. I think we definitely have some good speed with Chevy helping us a bit on the straight line as well with extra power. Looking forward to it, and that it will also be our first oval with two cars. That will be exciting to get to compare bit and hopefully learn a bit. It will be a compact weekend, and that never makes it easy but also on the challenging side, we can hopefully capitalize on it.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“I am very excited to have my first weekend in an oval with all that means. I have prepared myself as much as possible for this opportunity and we are looking forward to having a good weekend together with the whole team. Although obviously my main objective is finishing the race in any position regardless of the final result. Our big challenge is to see the checkered flag and be able to gather experience and continue on this learning way.”

CHEVROLET AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Wins at Texas (since 2012): 7

2013 – Helio Castroneves

2014 – Ed Carpenter

2015 – Scott Dixon

2017 – Will Power

2019 – Josef Newgarden

2021 – Pato O’Ward

2022 – Josef Newgarden

Number of Team Chevy Pole Awards at Texas (since 2012): 6 (2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2022)

Chevrolet Driver with the Most Texas Pole Awards (since 2012): Will Power, 3 (2013, 2014, 2014)

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at Texas (since 2012): 22

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at Texas (since 2012): 1,436

2023 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS

183: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

106: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

120: Earned poles since 2012.

7: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with same manufacturer.

14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including past 11 with Chevrolet power.

9: Wins from pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

44: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 68 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

