NASCAR Legends Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip Named Co-Grand Marshals for NASCAR All-Star Race

NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip will serve as co-Grand Marshals for the May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Petty won a record 15 NASCAR Cup Series races at North Wilkesboro; Waltrip ranks second on the all-time North Wilkesboro Cup wins list with 10 victories

NASCAR All-Star Race weekend packages, as well as single-day grandstand tickets for the May 20 Tyson 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, May 16 ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150 and the May 17 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour's Window World 125 and Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75, are available for purchase

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (March 30, 2023) – The winningest NASCAR Cup Series drivers in North Wilkesboro Speedway history, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, will serve as co-Grand Marshals for the highly anticipated May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race.

NASCAR will return to the historic short track for the first time since 1996 with the two NASCAR Hall of Famers slated to give the command to start engines.

“Returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season will be the most nostalgic highlight of a year where we remember the past by paying tribute in the present,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “We are honored to recognize and celebrate two true icons of NASCAR’s history, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, during an All-Star Race weekend that will feature the rebirth of one of our sport’s original race tracks.”

Both legends have plenty of history with the track, as Petty’s 15 victories and Waltrip’s 10 can attest. The pairing also collected a combined 284 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series wins (200 for Petty, 84 for Waltrip) and an incredible 10 championships (seven for Petty, three for Waltrip) in their storied careers. Additionally, Waltrip holds the honor of winning the inaugural NASCAR All-Star Race in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Today, Petty continues his service to the sport. He owned a NASCAR Cup Series team for decades and, this year, began serving as the team ambassador for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Waltrip retired from full-time driving at the end of the 2000 season and served as an acclaimed NASCAR on FOX color analyst from 2001-19.

The NASCAR All-Star Race format and additional dignitaries will be announced at a later date.

