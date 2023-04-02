Chad Chastain – SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Chad Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 22nd | Finish: 34th | Owner’s Points Standings: 17th

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Texas Motor Speedway: “Obviously days like today aren’t ideal. But, I’m glad one of our Worldwide Express trucks were able to park it in victory lane. I’m so thankful for the support from GlobalTranz to give me this opportunity and I can’t wait for the next one.”

With a lack of practice time due to frequent cautions in the 30-minute session, Chastain had just few laps under his belt before strapping for a qualifying run. Ultimately, the watermelon farmer would line up 22nd in his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start of the season.

Unfortunately for Chastain, his race was over before it truly began as a turn-two incident on the opening lap would create heavy damage, forcing him behind the wall just a few laps into the SpeedyCash.com 250.

Though Saturday’s race for Chad Chastain drew an early end after a lap one incident, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the Florida driver. Rather, it gives him more motivation than ever to make the most of his next opportunity.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.