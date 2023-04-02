Lawless Alan – SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 MG Machinery LLC / Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California)

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsports | Instagram: @NieceMotorsport | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Driver: Twitter: @lawlessalan25 | Instagram: @lawless_alan | Facebook: /LawlessAlanRacing | Web: www.lawlessalanracing.com

Start: 18th | Finish: 18th | Points Standings: 23rd

On Saturday’s Race at Texas Motor Speedway: “We were able to show speed, battle back from adversity, and run a clean race for the most part until the end. A mostly-smooth day was what this team needed and we’ll see how that helps the mindset going into Bristol Dirt next week.”

Coming so close to a career-best finish a week ago in COTA had Lawless Alan’s confidence at a high moving into Texas. Alan qualified 18th on Saturday morning allowing him to run inside the top-20 for a majority of the 250-mile race.

Unfortunately, Alan battled a poor-handling truck for most of the event, forcing him to fall back on long green flag runs. But, the No. 45 team was able to make changes all-day with air pressure and wedge adjustments to work himself inside the top-15 late in the running. Ultimately, Alan finished Stage One and Stage Two in 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

As the race neared the end, chaos ensued as many of the leader would find trouble, allowing Alan to pass them with ease. Through these cautions, Alan was able to receive the free pass to regain lead-lap positioning. But, as the race continued to wind down, Alan lost control of his Silverado, hitting the inside wall with less than five laps remaining. In the end, Alan would finish 18th and moved to 23rd in the Driver’s Championship standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

-For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com