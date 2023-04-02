What Is Car Smog, And Why Is Testing And Checking Important?

For many teenagers obtaining a driving license is akin to a rite of passage. Through modern times, 16-year-olds have worked for that moment when they can legally drive a car of their own.

Cars can be expensive to run though. Certain tests need to be carried out on cars, and they require servicing. Vehicles also need to adhere to regulations regarding emissions.

California car owners will be aware of vehicle smog regulations. But, this might all be news to new drivers.

What is car smog?

In many countries, there are tests to ensure that cars are roadworthy. The UK has the MOT test which determines if cars are safe to drive. However, in the US, roadworthiness checks are a little different.

One test that does have to be passed, though, is for car smog. And further on you will learn the differences between a smog check vs smog test, but for now, there are other lessons to be had.

Smog is a mixture of smoke and fog. In the past, cities such as London had serious smog problems. This affected air quality and came from heavy pollution.

Yet, today when car smog is talked about, it refers to the pollutants that come from vehicles. In effect, car smog is the emissions that come from your exhaust. The cause of car smog is compounds such as nitrogen and oxygen mixing with other pollutants. This creates visible smog in sunlight.

Car smog is made up of a number of elements. These include the following.

Carbon monoxide

Hydrocarbons

Ash

Oxides of nitrogen

Fuel additives

Other solid particles, including carbon

Does testing and checking for car smog affect you?

Smog inspections are mandatory in certain areas, and for particular vehicles.

Currently, there are 33 states which require smog inspections. In some states, drivers in some areas may need to pass a smog check whereas car owners in another part of the same state may not be affected.

For instance, car owners in Arizona need to pass smog inspections if they reside in Phoenix or Tucson. Yet, other parts of Arizona are not subject to smog testing. In California though, all areas are covered by the smog check program.

Gas-powered cars that were sold before 1976 will not need to have a smog inspection, and neither do diesel-powered vehicles that are older than 1998. Vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds are also unaffected by the California smog check program.

However, if you like to travel with an environmental focus, you may wish to have your vehicle checked for emissions anyway.

How frequently do cars need smog testing?

As mentioned, if your car is of a certain age then it won’t need testing. But, generally, smog inspections are carried out initially when the vehicle is registered and then followed up regularly with checks.

Most car owners in California will need to get their cars and vehicles checked once a year every 24 months. Of course, if you see different colored smoke from your tailpipe, you might want to get your car inspected sooner just in case.

But, there are smog test centers and smog check centers, and they differ in a fairly big way from each other.

What is the difference between smog test centers and smog check centers?

If you go to a smog test center or a smog check center, you can expect a professional inspection of your car and its emissions.

The biggest clue to how these two testing centers differ will be on the signage. If you visit a car smog testing center then you may notice the sign states ‘test only’. If your vehicle fails the car smog inspection, then you will need to make some repairs. A test-only center will be unable to carry out the necessary repairs to make your car past its smog test.

Car smog check stations

Car smog check centers are the better choice if your vehicle is aging, and you believe it might fail the inspection. The technicians in a car smog check center will be able to inspect your vehicle, and then fix any problems to ensure it passes a re-test.

Using a smog check station means that your test results can be transmitted to the DMV electronically after the inspection. This can help to speed up vehicle registration.

For convenience, a smog checking station may be the best choice because you will get a diagnosis, have your car fixed and retested, and have the results sent to the DMV.

Car smog test-only centers

However, if you are confident that your car can pass a smog inspection, then you can just visit a car smog test-only center.

Using a test-only center means that your car will be inspected to the same standards as it would at a checking station. But, you will only receive a diagnosis. That means you will then need to find someone to carry out repairs before re-submitting your vehicle for smog testing again.

Considerations when choosing a smog testing center

Whether you choose a test-only center or a checking station, ensure that they are DMV certified. Anyone carrying out car smog inspections needs to be qualified, and accredited or the test results will be worthless.

Also, check the local regulations regarding your vehicle. Some states require that certain vehicles use smog checking stations only.

What happens if you fail a car smog test?

There are penalties for late vehicle registrations and driving unregistered cars in California. So, failing your car smog inspection has implications.

If your vehicle fails its smog inspection then you will be unable to register it at the state DMV. Therefore, you will no longer be road-legal.

Unfortunately, failure means either retiring a vehicle or paying for necessary repairs.

What help is there for lower-income car owners if their car fails the smog test?

There is no doubt that car smog inspections are important in helping to lower emissions and pollutants in the air.

California has been battling to improve its air quality for years, and car smog inspections are one more step to achieving this. But, car repairs can be costly, and with the current cost of living crisis, fixing issues regarding smog might be unaffordable for some Californians.

Fortunately, there is assistance available. The Consumer Assistance Program is run by the Bureau of Automotive Repair and is aimed at helping eligible car owners.

Depending on household income, a car owner who fails the California car smog program test can apply for funds to carry out repairs, or to retire the vehicle completely.

This assistance is aimed at trying to improve the air quality in California, without affecting lower-income residents’ finances.

Summary

New Zealand and the UK have some of the strictest tests to check a vehicle’s roadworthiness. But, California has tough rules in place to help residents breathe easier.

You can get your vehicle tested at either a checking station or a smog test-only center as long as they are accredited. But, only a smog checking station will be able to carry out repairs.

If you wish to drive legally in any state that has car smog inspections, ensure you visit one of these types of centers every two years. Then you can breathe easier too.