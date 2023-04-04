Is there an app that organizes multiple addresses?

Thanks to technological advancements, various clever, cutting-edge tools are available to make your workday more manageable, productive, and enjoyable. When you go on a recent journey involving multiple stops, you utilize an app on your smartphone or tablet to get there. These tools have been essential for the survival of professionals who frequently travel for work.

You can use a multi address route planner to determine the quickest path between more than one location. Sales and delivery personnel’s travel and work habits have been revolutionized by software like sales route planners and delivery route planner apps.

Trying to find your way around a map when you must visit multiple locations simultaneously is a frustrating experience. However, you can use a well-known route planner to assist you with your travels. Hence, we have compiled a list of our recommendations.

Route4me

All last-mile routine tasks, such as delivery, servicing, or field sales, can be optimized with the help of Route4Me’s iOS Route Planner, accessed from an iOS device. It may be translated into French or Vietnamese and made available as a route planner app in seconds.

It’s simple to see how joining Route4Me Mobile and using their Free Route Planner App Trial could help you save money by allowing you to do more deliveries and service calls in the same amount of time.

Also, if you join a Route4Me Mobile account, you can get access to additional software capabilities and features. So, when you sign up for Route4Me for the first time, you get a free 7-day trial of the route planner.

Google Maps

When it comes to mapping applications, Google Maps is unrivaled. Using a mobile device makes learning about new places and organizing travel itineraries much simpler. The navigation system provides the most detailed and accurate step-by-step guidance available today.

Google Maps’ versatility makes it worthwhile for more than just leisure and vacation travel planning. Since it was first introduced, it has almost single-handedly altered how people travel worldwide.

However, there are workarounds for Google Maps’ restriction to at most ten stops along a given route. There are a significant number of individuals that rely on Google Maps for free journey planning and mapping. Several apps have relied on their technology to develop their mapping utilities.

MapQuest

MapQuest has been one of the most downloaded and widely used route-planning tools for quite some time. It has tried to modify itself to accommodate the ever-evolving requirements and preferences of those who utilize it. For both private and business use, it provides additional options.

MapQuest allows users to avoid toll roads, highways, and international borders while adding multiple and future stops (up to 26 sites) to itineraries. It gives customers the ability to import addresses through the use of a spreadsheet.

In addition to reordering stops automatically to discover the shortest route, users can also use this feature to find restaurants, shopping, and accommodations.

Onfleet

If you’re in the food and beverage, retail, e-commerce, or pharmaceutical industries, you can thank Onfleet for helping you power your delivery process.

With Onfleet, you can import addresses from a CSV file, build multi-stop routes, optimize them, deploy drivers, keep in touch, and analyze data. Businesses can put their attention where it belongs—on their clients—thanks to Onfleet’s last-mile delivery routing capabilities.

In addition, it is an all-inclusive delivery management program that features a real-time web dashboard, driver tracking, automated SMS notifications, and a mobile app designed specifically for drivers.

RouteXL

For deliveries to several addresses, RouteXL is the route planner of choice. It assists consumers and organizations in determining the multi-stop routes that offer the finest combination of pick-up, delivery, and service options.

Compared to the excellent choices (monthly per user or 200 addresses), the accessible version of RouteXL only allows for 20 stops on each route.

Users can import addresses into the system using a spreadsheet, access GPS tracking, and export a delivery route to either Google Maps or Apple Maps.

Moreover, RouteXL has a function that integrates with WEBFLEET to divide up deliveries between numerous drivers.