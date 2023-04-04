Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Bristol Dirt Competition Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Team

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland heads to the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this weekend to take on the Food City Dirt race with Speedy Cash riding along his side for the first time this season.

Gilliland heads to Bristol after extending his streak of top-15 finishes to three this past weekend at the Richmond Raceway.

Speedy Cash is again one of the anchor partners of Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team in 2023. The Speedy Cash colors will adorn the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend and continue their primary races at the Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Richmond Raceway, and conclude once again at the Bristol Motor Speedway night race.

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit, check cashing, money transfers, and money orders. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial family of brands which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 700 stores nationwide and online.

The Food City Dirt Race will take place Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After bringing home another top-15 finish, Gilliland looks to keep the streak going this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gilliland finished 17th in his first start in the Bristol Cup dirt race. He has one win and three top-five finishes on dirt tracks (Knoxville, Bristol and Eldora) in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“I like the direction the team is heading in. This past weekend was our third straight top-15 finish of the season. I know we can get more. The momentum keeps building as we extend our streak. Todd does really well on dirt. We just need to give him a great Speedy Cash Ford to get it done again.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“We had a solid day at Richmond this past weekend. We’re making a lot of progress as a team and this streak is just what we need as we head to Bristol. I am excited about where we are at, but there is still a lot of progress to be made. Bristol is tough to prepare for, especially since there is no dirt setting on the sim, but I am confident that the momentum we have will carry over to this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.