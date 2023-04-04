Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Team Bristol Dirt Competition Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford Team

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 team head to Tennessee to take on the dirt covered Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) this weekend.

Action starts on Friday with two practice sessions followed by four, 15-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon.

The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt will take place Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Smith is taking the Speedco colors with him again this weekend. He has two wins and a second-place result this year with the Love’s Travel Stops/Speedco branding.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After being wrecked while taking the lead at the Texas Motor Speedway in the SpeedyCash.com 250 this past weekend, the team is ready to rebound.

With two wins and a second-place finish in the first five races, Smith and crew have the speed they need to race up front. This weekend, however, is a curveball with the clay dirt covering the high-banked oval.

Smith has run two races on dirt at BMS with two top-10 results- a seventh and 10th.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“We approach the race just like any other, but we have to prepare the truck differently. You are preparing for dirt and trying to get the truck to roll through the turns.

“It’s just tough to predict what the track conditions will be like. It’s a challenging race.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“We’ve had good results, but not great. I’m still learning every time I get on the dirt at Bristol. It’s not something that we do each week. I’m just trying to get the best speed that I can. Chris (Lawson) and the guys have always had a good truck for me. I just want get a good finish and move onto other races where we know we are really strong at.”

