GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Race Information

Round: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race No. 6 of 23

Track Location: Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, Tennessee

Race Name: Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt

Broadcast: Saturday, April 8th at 8:00 PM ET live on FS1 (TV), MRN (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90

Team Entrants:

No. 23 | Grant Enfinger & Jeff Hensley – Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet

No. 24 | Rajah Caruth & Chad Walter – Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet

No. 43 | Daniel Dye & Travis Sharpe – Solar-Fit / Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Stats

NCTS Starts: 2; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th (2021); Top 10s: 2

NCTS Dirt Track Stats (Bristol, Eldora, & Knoxville)

Combined Starts: 7; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 2nd (Eldora, 2018); Top-5s: 4; Top-10s: 7; Laps led: 11

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 5; Best start: 7th; Best finish: 5th (Daytona); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 2; Laps led: 3; Current points position: 6th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 315 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The last time this chassis competed on a dirt track was last year at Knoxville Raceway with Grant behind the wheel, finishing in eighth place. Previously, this chassis was driven by Stewart Friesen, Raphael Lessard and Jack Wood at tracks including Bristol, Eldora Speedway, and Knoxville Raceway.

Stacked Stats: Grant Enfinger has shown strength when it comes to competing at dirt tracks, whether he’s racing in an ARCA car or a NASCAR Craftsman Truck. Back in 2014 and 2015, he won back-to-back races at Duquoin and once in 2017 at Springfield Raceway, in the ARCA Menards Series. In Grant’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, he has finished every single race inside the top-10. This weekend he will be on the hunt to break his top-10 streak with a win.

﻿- From The Drivers Seat: Finishing eighth in last year’s truck race at Bristol added to the streak of top-10 finishes at dirt tracks for you. Do you expect to continue this streak this weekend and if so what are your expectations?

“I am looking forward to Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt. Hensley and I have been solid on the dirt in the past and My No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team has put in a lot of effort these past few weeks. We have learned a lot as a team and feel this is a great opportunity to regain some momentum heading into the last two races of this five week stretch.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Stats

Rajah Caruth will be making his first start on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt configuration on Saturday.

ARCA Dirt Track Stats (Springfield & DuQuoin)

Combined Starts: 2; Best start: 5th; Best finish: 6th (Springfield, 2022); Top-10s: 1

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 5; Best start: 15th; Best finish: 13th (COTA); Current points position: 19th

About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.

The Foundation’s mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.

Chassis History/Info: Rajah Caruth and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 136 at Bristol Motor Speedway. This Chevrolet Silverado RST has two dirt races on its resume, both coming in 2021 with Zane Smith as its driver. At Bristol that year, Smith drove it to a seventh place finish, and followed it up with a 14th place run at Knoxville Raceway later that season. It was not used for competition in 2022.

Dirt Modified Seat Time: A couple of weeks ago, Rajah Caruth had the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of a Dirt Modified at Friendship Motor Speedway to get some laps under his belt before heading to Bristol Motor Speedway. Caruth turned several laps throughout the day with fellow teammate, Daniel Dye, along with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson in preparation for this weekend’s event.

Sunoco Rookie Battle: A mid-race issue at Texas Motor Speedway set Rajah Caruth back slightly in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points battle. Caruth had to make a green flag pitstop due to a cut tire which led him to have contact with the outside wall, forcing Rajah to settle for a 19th place result in Fort Worth. Entering this weekend’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway, Caruth is third in the standings, 59 points behind rookie leader, Nick Sanchez, and 17 points behind second place, Jake Garcia.

From The Driver’s Seat: Rajah’s thoughts on competing on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway:

“I’m really excited, honestly, to give Bristol Dirt a shot this weekend. I’ve done a handful of dirt races over the past year, with some starts at Millbridge, and both of the ARCA Menards Series races at Springfield and DuQuoin last summer were a lot of fun. I know we will have a lot of pace with our Wendell Scott Foundation Chevy Silverado, and I’m going to use lessons that Lightning McQueen and Doc Hudson have taught me – ‘Turn right to go left’. I’ve gotta look up some more quotes from that movie for this weekend, but definitely will rely on some of those lessons for sure.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Solar-Fit / Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet Silverado RST

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Stats

Daniel Dye will be making his first start on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt configuration on Saturday.

ARCA Dirt Track Stats (Springfield & DuQuoin)

Combined Starts: 2; Best start: 4th; Best finish: 4th (DuQuoin, 2022); Top-5s: 1; Top-10s: 2

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 5; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 21st

About Solar-Fit: Since 1975, Solar-Fit has been Florida’s first choice for solar energy. Serving customers in seven counties (Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau, and Duval), Solar-Fit solar systems help heat pools, power appliances, and generate the most energy for homes and businesses in our community. Solar-Fit is a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer. We are ranked one of America’s Top Solar Contractors by Solar Power World. For more information, visit www.solar-fit.com.

The NASCAR Foundation Supports Dye: Dye’s No. 43 Silverado RST will feature The NASCAR Foundation on the TV panel this weekend. GMS Racing is proud to support the Foundation along with Dye.

“The NASCAR Foundation is thrilled to have Daniel as a part of The NASCAR Foundation team! Whether it is visiting sick children at a hospital to deliver Speedy Bears, playing poker at our annual charity poker tournament, or putting on his fire suit to play with the kids at our Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals, Daniel has volunteered with the Foundation in our racing communities for many years. Drivers like Daniel are the epitome of what it means to be a part of the NASCAR Family and we appreciate all he does to support us and the kids.” – Nichole C. Krieger, Vice President and Executive Director, The NASCAR Foundation

Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 21 on the dirt in Thunder Valley. This chassis has been driven on several occasions across three different dirt tracks, and was victorious at Eldora in 2016 with Kyle Larson driving. Jack Wood drove this Chevrolet twice last season, finishing 22nd at Bristol and 21st at Knoxville Raceway.

Sunoco Rookie Battle: Engine troubles and a late race incident plagued Daniel Dye in the series’ last outing at Texas Motor Speedway, resulting in a 25th place finish. Heading to Bristol Dirt, Dye is slated in fourth place for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points battle, 62 markers behind overall leader Nick Sanchez and three points behind his teammate, Rajah Caruth, in third position.

Dirt Modified Seat Time: A couple of weeks ago, Daniel Dye had the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of a Dirt Modified at Friendship Motor Speedway to get some laps under his belt before heading to Bristol Motor Speedway. Dye turned several laps throughout the day with fellow teammate, Rajah Caruth, along with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson in preparation for this weekend’s event.

From the Driver’s Seat: What experiences from racing an ARCA car on dirt do you think will translate to racing a truck on dirt?

“The ARCA races on dirt were pretty crazy last year, taking a heavy stock car and racing it around a couple of horse racing tracks was a unique experience, but I don’t think that experience is going to hurt us on Friday and Saturday for what we have going on at Bristol. It’s going to be a weird experience for me; I’ve raced on the concrete at Bristol a couple of times before in a Late Model and in an ARCA car, but it’s going to be completely different on the dirt. I’m looking forward to competing there in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with our No. 43 Chevrolet, it’ll be a new challenge for sure.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

