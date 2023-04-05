Primer on Esports Bets 2023

Esports has been around for over 60 years and has allowed prolific gamers to turn their skill in a video game into a career that is both fulfilling and extremely fun to watch as an audience member. Those with a keen eye and a penchant for financial opportunity will also know that one doesn’t need to spend thousands of hours practicing video games to join the pot. Since its inception in the 60s, esports fans have also been placing bets and earning financial freedom through esports the same way many have through typical sports. Continue reading to get the primer on what you need to know to get involved in Esports betting.

History of Esports

While tournaments have existed for old Atari games dating back to the 60s, esports didn’t take off until the 90s with the internet. Real-time strategy games like Starcraft, Age of Empires, and Warcraft were what primarily drove the rise of the popularity of esports and esports bets. It is also worth mentioning fighting games such as Street Fighter have many successful tournaments even today. Most commonly, esports is a tournament where pro gamers compete in a video game to win large prize pools and take home trophies, similar to traditional sports.

Current Esports Landscape

Today’s esports environment differs from its primary inception 20 years ago. Real-time strategy games like Starcraft and Warcraft have faded from popularity while other genres such as First Person Shooters (Counter-Strike, Overwatch, Valorant) and MOBAs (Dota 2, League of Legends, Smite) have taken center stage in popularity.

How to Get involved

For those who live outside of the United States, joining in is quick and easy and requires only signing up on a website related to sports or esports betting. Our recommendation is https://ggbet.win/en, as this website offers many games and options to bet on, including all the video game genres, and traditional sports if you wish to dabble in those types of bets. For United States residents, you need to check current state laws and regulations before attempting to sign up for these websites as it may be illegal. The current list of states with fully legal esports betting in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, and Wyoming.

Strategies for Esports Betting

After creating an account and setting up withdrawal options, it is finally time to begin placing bets! The question is, what are good strategies for placing esports bets? Fortunately, esports operates similarly to traditional sports betting and many successful betting strategies transfer over. Much like traditional sports, you don’t need to just bet on the winner of the game, as there are many different betting sub-options between each video game genre. Here is a quick and dirty list of what you should know before risking your hard-earned cash:

Learn each team’s past performance history

Understand the winning conditions for the game

Understand the different betting options for the game

Research the most recent changes in the format and recent patch notes

Conclusion

Esports is a massive opportunity for anyone involved and is available 24/7, unlike other sports. There are always events and opportunities going on, and the best time to join is now. There is a clear reason why many big names including NASCAR and Formula 1 have begun to create esports leagues because the opportunities are endless and bountiful. Earn your financial freedom, but remember to do so responsibly, game, and gamble safely!