NABC® partners with PPG to raise awareness about distracted driving

INDYCAR Champion Josef Newgarden urges drivers to keep the focus on the road

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (April 10, 2023) — The National Auto Body Council® (NABC) today announced the launch of the second year of its campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG (NYSE: PPG) and its NTT INDYCAR® SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden.

PPG will again work with NABC® and utilize the star power of Newgarden, a two-time INDYCAR Champion, to support National Distracted Driving Awareness month, part of NABC’s Drive Out Distraction program, launched in 2021 to raise public awareness about one of the leading causes of traffic collisions.

During Distracted Driving Month, NABC® is running a social media campaign to share the message about the dangers of distracted driving. It also has provided NABC® members with educational materials to use in their locations to inform their customers of ways they can be safer on the road.

“Education and intervention remain critical to promoting safe driving. We want to provide some simple solutions that help eliminate distraction in the vehicle, and by working with PPG, we can amp up the volume on our campaign,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC® Board of Directors. “For example, by simply turning on your ‘do not disturb’ message, you can greatly reduce interruptions from phone calls, texts and posts that take your attention away from the road.”

“We are excited to be partnering again with NABC® for Distracted Driving Month,” said Tom Wolf, PPG strategic sales account director, Automotive Refinish. “Safety is a core PPG value and we want to promote safe practices whether at work, home, or on the move, to help ensure that everyone returns home safely each day.”

“Focus behind the wheel is key to success, whether driving a personal car or a racecar,” added Newgarden, a 26-time INDYCAR race winner. “We need to make sure we stay focused on the road to help keep everyone safe. Talking and texting on cell phones can create distractions, and so can other activities such as tuning the radio, focusing on GPS, or eating and drinking.”

The NABC® Drive Out Distraction program educates drivers and their passengers about reducing distracted driving with a national campaign that focuses on:

Preparing for the road trip by downloading directions, checking weather and traffic conditions, setting the radio station and familiarizing yourself with the vehicle controls

Reducing cell phone distractions by setting devices to “do not disturb”

Eliminating in-car interruptions by securing pets, buckling in children and reminding passengers not to distract the driver with inappropriate behavior

To learn more about the NABC® Drive Out Distraction program or to take the #NABCDriveOutDistraction challenge, visit https://nationalautobodycouncil.org/programs/distracted-driving/.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL AUTO BODY COUNCIL®

The National Auto Body Council® is the premier organization of collision industry partners dedicated to strategic networking opportunities that positively change lives in the communities we serve. The collaborative membership of the National Auto Body Council® has gifted more than 3,000 vehicles, provided extrication opportunities for more than 5,000 First Responders and is helping educate students and adult drivers in communities around the country through NABC Recycled Rides®, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) and the NABC® Drive Out Distraction program. That effort equates to a 4:1 ROI in dollar value delivered from NABC® membership dollars. The National Auto Body Council® is changing the paradigm of how the collision industry works and is viewed. For more information, visit www.NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.