NASCAR suspends Cody Ware, indefinitely, after arrest

By Tucker White
RICHMOND, Va. - APRIL 2: Cody Ware, driver of the #51 Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford, and Josh Berry, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR suspended Cody Ware, indefinitely, Monday, following his arrest on felony assault charges.

Ware was arrested, Monday, in Iredell County, North Carolina, on charges of “assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury” and “assault on female.” Furthermore, he’s being held on a $3000 bond. At press time, no details were released on the incident(s) that led to his arrest, or if he posted bond.

Ware sat out Sunday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Rick Ware Racing said, Saturday, he would miss the race, because he was “focusing on a personal matter.”

