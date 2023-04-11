Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Team Martinsville Competition Notes

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Team

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the Long John Silver’s Ford team head to the half-mile Martinsville (Va.) Speedway this weekend for the NOCO 400.

The team is coming off a top-15 finish this past weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race, finishing 11th.

Track activity begins Saturday with practice at 4:35 p.m. and qualifying following at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After an 11th-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway, McDowell and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s crew have momentum on their side. The team has four top-15 finishes this season. The best finish this season for the team is sixth at the Richmond Raceway. They are now looking ahead to another short track.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We are heading in the right direction as a team. We have shown that we have what it takes to race on these short tracks. Martinsville presents its own sets of challenges, but I feel good about it.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We have put effort on our short track program this year. We have seen the results at tracks like Phoenix, Richmond, and really at Bristol, too, even on the dirt. Martinsville is a real tough track, but we’ve met the challenge this season.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.