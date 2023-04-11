Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford F-150 Team Martinsville Competition Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford F-150 team head to the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Friday’s Long Johns Silver’s 200.

Track activity will begin with practice at 3:00 p.m. and qualifying at 3:35 p.m. ET. The Long John Silver’s 200 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Smith is taking the Long John Silver’s colors with him for the first time this season. Boot Barn will be a major associate partner this weekend.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith and the team are 34 points behind leader Ty Majeski in the regular season championship battle. Smith still leads the playoff points.

Smith comes to Martinsville with three previous starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He has finishes of third, a win, and a ninth-place result in the three races.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“It will be a tough race. Kyle (Busch) will be racing, but we love that. We love the competition and racing the best. The truck has come along well. We’re still working on it this week, but it’s going to be a good truck for Friday night.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“Super excited to get back to Martinsville and pavement. We’ve lost some points the past two weeks. It will be good to get back to a track where we’ve had success. Just want to have a good night and try and win the Long John Silver’s 200 for our team.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.