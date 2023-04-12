Black’s Tire Joins Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

LEXINGTON, N.C. (April 12, 2023) – Black’s Tire (BTS) will join Kaulig Racing as the primary partner on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14.

Black’s Tire will bring its familiar “throwback colors” with a new dynamic scheme to the track that represents the new era of BTS, in the tire & automotive business.

“We look forward to partnering with Kaulig Racing for such a special event,” said Ricky Benton, Owner, Black’s Tire. “Darlington is right in our backyard so we are pumped up and ready. Goodyear is also the title sponsor of the race so it will be extra exciting to be there with many customers. We will also be doing a Mother’s Day promotion allowing our BTS team members and customers an opportunity to bring mom to see some exciting action.”

“We are always excited to welcome new partners here at Kaulig Racing” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Ricky and I have a long-time relationship; having Black’s Tire onboard for Darlington, a home track for their auto service brand in South Carolina, is exciting for everyone involved. Looking forward to seeing the Black’s Tire No. 16 Camaro under like lights at Darlington and seeing AJ put on a good show for all the Black’s Tire employees and family that come out for the race.”

Allmendinger will stand out from the competition, just as Black’s Tire does, in the blue and white No. 16 Black’s Tire Camaro when the NCS hits the track at Darlington Raceway.

To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter and Instagram @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire was formed as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929. Now, with more than 60 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned and operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business as well. In addition to retail and commercial locations, Black’s Tire also operates 7 warehouse and distribution centers, 3 satellite wholesale operations, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. The Black’s Tire family includes more than 985 team associates.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com