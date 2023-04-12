JR Motorsports — NXS Martinsville Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Martinsville Speedway

RACE: Call 811.com Before You Dig 250 (250 laps / 131.5 miles)

DATE: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 7 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

to make his fourth start at the 0.526-mile short track. The Franklin, Wis. native has a best finish of fourth at Martinsville in 2021 after falling three laps down due to damage. The then-18-year-old made up those three laps and fought back to the fourth-place finish.

Following that fourth-place effort came respective fifth- and sixth-place finishes in the 2022 events at Martinsville during his first full-time season.

After finishing 17th at Richmond Raceway, Mayer currently sits eighth in the NXS point standings, 69 markers behind the leader.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet

weekend at Martinsville. Berry won there in the spring of 2021, leading 95 laps on the way to one of his biggest career victories. Berry is one of the four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash drivers this

weekend, having qualified for the second round of the annual bonus program two weeks ago at Richmond. Berry owns two wins on the .526-mile paperclip at Martinsville, having won the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in 2019 in Late Model competition. The Tennessee driver set a track record in qualifying, started from the pole and led all 200 laps on the way to a dominant victory.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Atlas Roofing Chevrolet

Jones’ average finish of 8.8 at Martinsville is tied for his second-best on active tracks in the NXS, just behind Michigan International Speedway (8.2).

The Atlanta, Ga., native has led 142 laps at Martinsville, which is the best among all tracks for Jones in the NXS.



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Chevy Truck Season Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier enters this weekend's NXS event at Martinsville with the chance to claim his second consecutive $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize.

The Illinois native claimed his record-tying fifth Dash 4 Cash check two weeks ago at Richmond.

In five career starts at the Virginia paperclip in the NXS, Allgaier has scored three top fives, four top 10s and a best finish of second, coming in the fall of 2020.

In 70 starts on short tracks in the NXS, Allgaier has amassed four wins, 25 top fives and 42 top 10s. Allgaier’s most recent short track wins came during the historic Richmond weekend sweep in 2020.

Driver Quotes

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Martinsville this weekend. It’s a track I have run really well at in the past and I know this weekend will be more of the same with this Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team. Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and this entire team have been preparing through the off week to make sure we are ready when we unload on Friday. There’s no better time to get our first win than this weekend.” – Sam Mayer

“We’ve been really solid at Martinsville over the last few years and have been able to build a strong notebook on what changes we need to make throughout the race to be in contention at the end. Hopefully we can be upfront all night long on Saturday with our Chevy Truck Season Chevrolet and come away with a Grandfather Clock and a second straight Dash 4 Cash bonus. I know this No. 7 team is ready to go.” – Justin Allgaier

“Martinsville is one of my favorite tracks and I’ve had a lot of success there, so we’re looking to add some more to that resume this weekend. We’ve been strong all season with a lot of top-five and top-10 finishes, but this Bass Pro Shops team is looking for our first win of the year and this is a great place to get that done, especially with $100k on the line.” – Josh Berry

“Martinsville has been one of my best tracks statistically and it’s a track where I have found a lot of success in the past. I was able to win this race last season and we ran up front the majority of the night during the fall race, so this is a track I am ready to get to and hopefully turn our luck around. Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and this entire Menards/Atlas Roofing team deserve a great finish and this is a track where we can get that done.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates: