Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

NOCO 400

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made four starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS.

The team earned its third top-10 finish of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway, tying its season-best finish, after Justin Haley finished sixth in the Food City Dirt Race.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 23 NCS starts at Martinsville Speedway.

Allmendinger has two top fives and seven top-10 finishes with an average finish of 19th at Martinsville

“We’re hoping we can make improvements on our short track program this weekend. We really struggled in Richmond so our primary focus is to improve on what we had there and keep moving forward.” – AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made four starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS.

Haley earned his best finish of the 2023 season at Bristol Motor Speedway after finishing sixth in the Food City Dirt Race.

“Martinsville is another super unique short track on our schedule. We didn’t have the best results last year, but I think we are gradually improving our short track program. We’re hoping for a good weekend after another top-10 finish at Bristol.” – Justin Haley on Martinsville Speedway



Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made 15 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NXS.

The team has earned three top fives and six top-10 finishes, including 99 laps led at Martinsville.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, two pole awards, seven top fives and 15 top-10 finishes.

Derek Kraus, No. 10 International Order of T. Roosevelt Chevrolet Camaro

Derek Kraus will make his first start at Martinsville Speedway in the NXS this weekend and his second start in the series with Kaulig Racing.

Kraus has four previous starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) , earning one top-10 finish at the short track in 2020.

Kraus earned a top-10 finish in his first-ever NXS start with Kaulig Racing at Richmond Raceway in the ToyotaCare 250.

“It will be interesting to learn the differences between a truck and a Xfinity car at Martinsville. It’s a short track that takes a lot of patience, and I learned in the truck series that you need to be around at the end to have a shot. I can’t wait to get to work with the Kaulig Racing team again. We learned a lot together in my first start at Richmond and we can continue to build on that going into Martinsville.” – Derek Kraus on Martinsville Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives, three top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 6.8 in four starts at Martinsville Speedway.

Hemric has led 46 laps at Martinsville Speedway.

“We all look forward to short-track racing here at Kaulig Racing. Our short-track program has been hit or miss over the last handful of races. It was good to see our teammate get a win at the last short track in Richmond. Hopefully we can carry that momentum and go out and do a good job at Martinsville. It would be cool to put one of those grandfather clocks in my house!” – Daniel Hemric on Martinsville Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first start at Martinsville Speedway in the NXS this weekend in the Call811.com Before You Dig. 250.

Smith earned a fourth place and sixth-place finish at Martinsville in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) in 2021 and 2022 and led two laps in the 2022 Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

“It’s great to get right back to racing at another short track. These kinds of tracks are the ones I’m most comfortable at. It’s where I’ve grown up racing. I’ve driven a couple times at Martinsville before and really like the feel of it. It’ll be my first time in the Xfinity car there so it’ll be a new challenge compared to racing Trucks. It’s going to get physical with other cars and drivers, and I’m prepared for that.” – Chandler Smith on Martinsville Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.