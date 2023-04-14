5 Online Games that you can enjoy with your Besties

Playing games is an amazing pastime. The weekend blesses us with free time and we leave everything else aside and start preparing for a perfect game night. I mean having fun isn’t just for kids right?

Teenagers and adults also have a right to live their life to the fullest. Research has shown that playing games with your friends online not only helps you reduce feelings of depression and anxiety but also aids in managing your stress levels. And this is great because we all need this regularly.

Moreover, some games are designed in a way to bring families and friends together thus leaving a positive impact on everyone. Children missing their besties during the summer holidays also reconnect by playing games like Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, etc. Adults on the other hand can keep themselves calm by indulging themselves in an online word or puzzle game. And the list goes on.

In simpler words, just plan an interesting game night with your best pals and see how your worries disappear. However before you do that, make sure you have access to an efficient internet connection. Because no one likes the embarrassment that comes with a frozen gameplay in the middle of an intense game.

To sum it all up, just make sure you have access to a reliable provider and you are good to go. In this article, we will be enlisting some of the best games that you can play on the next game night. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and relax. You are going to love this.

This is your world

If you are a trivia geek, you are going to love this game. How does this game work? Well, you will begin by collecting cards from places all across the globe and use them to answer trivia questions such as ‘which country has the greatest economy?’ or ‘which country is home to koala bears?’ etc.

You get the idea. If your general knowledge is really good, just go ahead and challenge yourself by playing this game. The cherry on top, you can play this game by yourself, offline, or even with your pals depending on your mood.

Words with friends

This is a very interesting game. You will enjoy this game with friends and family. Just gather all your uncles, aunts, cousins, siblings, and besties and challenge them to come up with the most amount of words.

Try your best to come up with interesting words with the letters that are given to you. Whoever gets the highest marks will eventually win the game. This game is not only entertaining but also acts as a mind booster making your brain active and fresh.

Four

This game is similar to scrabble but has a little battleship twist. The game begins by giving you a box full of nice, vibrant, colorful circles. This is followed by a jumbled-up set of mismatched letters. However, you can only come up with four-letter words using this set. The good thing however is that each time you get a word correct, a circle in your basket will pop open.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is certainly not the first Dragon Ball game, but it is certainly among the best. Aristocrat has leveraged its experience in some of the most technical and sophisticated fighting games on the market to produce a sumptuous brawler that is accessible and rich in depth. With Dragon Ball FighterZ, the studio exhibited plenty of love and care for one of the most beloved series in anime.

There’s no doubt that FighterZ is a brilliant tribute to Dragon Ball, from its amazing anime aesthetic to the match-specific intros and finish cut scenes – Yamcha’s death pose is simply beautiful. All that care and craft went into Goku, even if you don’t know him from Super Saiyan God Goku.

Time Heist

Time Heist sets two competitive time-traveling groups against one another in a clash of wits. Each group chooses a leader. This leader will have permission to stare at the screen whenever he or she wishes.

The representative or the leader must have their group calculate the answer to the trivia questions on the grounds of century, division, and description. You can play this game in a swift, medium, or legend mode. Play the game with full confidence. And may the greatest time traveler win the game. Have fun!

Final words

Playing games with your friends is always a nice pastime that distracts you from all the tensions of this highly competitive world. So if you also feel like taking a break from this world and are craving a nice time, the games ment