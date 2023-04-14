Brett Moffitt | AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Call811.com 250 Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Call811.com 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1028

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 16th

Team Championship Point Standings: 18th

Notes of Interest:

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday night’s Call811.com 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the eighth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-

tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

AM Minute: Last weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, AM Racing fielded an entry in the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt with NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe at the helm.

Briscoe making his AM Racing debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualified his No. 22 Production Alliance Group Ford F-150 10th and contended for a top-10 finish throughout the night before tallying a seventh-place finish in the 150-lap event.

The finish was the team’s first top-10 of the season in Truck Series competition.

Last weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), AM Racing fielded an entry in the XPEL 225 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race with Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden.

A week earlier, Mainstay AM Racing driver Austin Wayne Self returned to action and Victory Lane also on dirt at Lake View Motor Speedway in a Late Model modified prepared by the AM Racing Dirt Division. It was Self’s second feature win of the season.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 20 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s Call811.com 250 will mark Moffitt’s fifth start at the famed 0.526-mile paperclip oval.

In his previous four efforts, he has delivered two top-15 and three top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 spring edition of the Cook Out 250 when Moffitt steered to a track best of 12th after starting 27th for Our Motorsports.

In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has two NASCAR Cup Series and six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Martinsville.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a short track, Moffitt has made 12 starts throughout his career earning two top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 19.8.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 91 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 25 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 90 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Richmond (Va.) Raceway | ToyotaCare 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team tackled the legendary Virginia short track for the first and only time this season.

Mother Nature wreaked havoc with the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams on Saturday morning soaking the .075-mile short track washing out practice and qualifying and setting the starting lineup per the rule books and previous race metrics.

Starting 24th in his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang, Moffitt made steady progress throughout the afternoon despite being plagued with the lack of grip that hindered his ability to rotate better through the corners.

A late-race restart set Moffitt up to contend for another top-10 finish in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition this season, but Moffitt was spun out by another competitor.

The Grimes, Ia. native did a masterful job to avoid suffering any damage in the spin, however, the hard application of the brake pedal deteriorated the tire which Moffitt was forced to finish the race on.

At the checkered flag, Moffitt did manage to cling onto the lead lap but finished 22nd in the 38-car field.

In seven races this season, Moffit has delivered two top-10s, three top-15s and an average finish of 19.3.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 106th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday night and his sixth race at Martinsville Speedway.

In his previous 105 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Martinsville Speedway: “We are headed to Martinsville Speedway this weekend looking for a short track revival. Our AM Racing team wasn’t very good in the most recent race at Richmond Raceway, but we have taken the first off week to evaluate some things and feel like we will head to Martinsville and be competitive.

Overall, Martinsville has not been too bad of a track for me, other than a mechanical issue in my most recent start in the spring race a year ago. Martinsville is a fun race track if you can keep up with the handling and handle the (race) traffic.

“We are focused on a rebound finish after a tough outing at Richmond and putting our No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang back inside the top-10, where we feel like we belong.”

On The 2023 Season: “There has been so much effort put into the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and honestly, I am so excited about it. I cannot thank everyone on the AM Racing team enough for the opportunity and for taking a chance on me to lead them in the inaugural year.

“I feel like in the first three months or so we have definitely proved ourselves in the series, but we realize there is more work to be done.

“I believe we will exceed everyone’s expectations and not only will we challenge for race wins, but we will earn them and contend for the 2023 Xfinity Series championship.”

Race Information:

The Call811.com 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the eighth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, Apr. 14 from 5:05 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 5:40 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag the following night, Saturday, Apr. 15 shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt and Christian Rose as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series seasons.