GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 10TH

FINISH: 14TH

POINTS: 6TH

Post-Race Quote: “Pretty frustrated with how things went for us on our Champion Power Equipment Chevy. I feel like we had overall a decent truck to contend with, but we opted to try a differing strategy than what most of the field chose to do, and had it went green we would have been in good shape, but we never got to see it play out all the way. Regardless, I’m thankful for everybody’s effort this week. It’s been a tough few weeks for our No. 23 team but I think we will be able to get regrouped over these next two off weekends and come back stronger in Kansas.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 16TH

FINISH: 25TH

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “Well, we ended up 25th. We had quite an eventful evening with our Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet. From struggling really badly on the rain tires to being stuck on lap down. Literally got our lap back at that last caution then it started raining. That’s all she wrote. I hate that for our team. We would have finished around 10th to 15th. We had to put on a show for everybody. Unfortunate usage of our evening tonight here at Martinsville but we will enjoy these two off weeks and go back to Kansas.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Heise LED Lighting Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 21ST

FINISH: 31ST

POINTS: 21ST

Post-Race Quote: “We had a fast GMS Chevy early in the day, and then just had several issues throughout the race and we couldn’t recover before the rain ended the race. Thank you to Heise LED and all of our partners for the dedicated support of our No. 43 team.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.