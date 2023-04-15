Toyota Racing – NCTS Martinsville Post-Race Report – 04.14.23

HEIM DELIVERS FIRST VICTORY FOR TRICON GARAGE

Corey Heim sweeps the stages on his way to his third career win

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (April 14, 2023) – Corey Heim drove to the win in the rain-shortened NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday evening. Heim, a Toyota development driver, won both stages and led 82 of 124 laps. It is the first win under the new TRICON Garage branding, and Heim’s third in his career. It was a stellar day for TRICON as they had four Tundras inside the top-10 finishers – Heim, Tanner Gray (fifth), Taylor Gray (eighth) and the debuting William Sawalich (ninth).

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Martinsville Speedway

Race 7 of 23 – 200 Laps, 105 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, Kyle Busch*

3rd, Zane Smith*

4th, Ty Majeski*

5th, TANNER GRAY

8th, TAYLOR GRAY

9th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

19th, TIMMY HILL

21st, DEAN THOMPSON

24th, MEMPHIS VILLARREAL

27th, TYLER ANKRUM

29th, JONATHAN SHAFER

30th, STEWART FRIESEN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Auto Glass Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

What do you have to say after picking up the win tonight?

“Our Safelite Toyota Tundra was phenomenal tonight. I just can’t thank David Gilliland, Kevin Ray, Johnny Gray, the Gray family for everything they do and how much work they have put in these last few weeks – countless hours in the shop. My 11 crew – I can’t ask for a better group of guys. Toyota Racing, Safelite, TRICON Garage, everyone at the shop – just a huge thank you.”

As a driver, what does it mean to you to be able to get past Kyle Busch?

“It means everything. I bring everything, 100% effort to every race, every week, to be able to sit here and have it pay off is phenomenal. It is a rain-shortened race, but that clock is going to tick the same in my living room.”

What was going through your head as the weather started to come down?

“Just eyes forward. Tony Hirschman, my spotter, did an amazing job coaching me through everything. I really just have to give all of the credit to my TRICON team. They’ve worked so, so, so hard these last few months and putting all the hours and effort into these trucks. Our Tundra TRD Pro was phenomenal today – just a big thank you to Toyota Racing, Safelite, everyone that makes this happen.”

How did you conquer all of those late restarts?

“I just kept my eyes forward. I just had to stay concentrated and just make sure I had a perfect day with these guys behind you. It’s really hard to hold them off unless you are perfect, and I think we did just that.”

Where is this coveted trophy going to go?

“Right in my living room. I’ve got one ticking from a few years ago from a late model win back here. If the Lee Pulliam guys are watching at home, just a lot of credit to those guys as well. I should have had another one a couple years ago, but I got it back today.”

TANNER GRAY, No. 15 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your race?

“I felt like the first run in the rain tires put us in good position with track position. Once we went to slicks, I thought we fired off okay, but with all of those heat cycles, I was building tighter and tighter. I was getting worried that if it went green much longer, I was going to start struggling pretty bad, but all-in-all, a pretty good day for us. It is a couple of good runs in a row, so we can build some momentum and keep it up. Awesome that TRICON got their first win. Corey (Heim) has been doing a great job all year; he deserves it. We just have to keep working and get better each week.”

