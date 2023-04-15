Ross Chastain – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 25th | Finish: 12th | Owner’s Points Standings: 16th

Chastain On Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “Mike Hillman Jr. and this whole Worldwide Express 41 group just didn’t stop. On the rain tires to start the race, we didn’t have the grip everyone else had after a few laps. I may have gone a little to hard on those tires but everyone was. After that, we were able to keep fresh tires on it and march through the field. All in all, I think everyone I raced around raced good, hard, and clean. We were slowly making our way forward and if we ran all 200 laps, I think we get a few more.”

Ross Chastain’s day didn’t go as smooth as him, nor his No. 41 Worldwide Express team would’ve liked. Chastain qualified 25th after finishing practice in 13th, but would make up lots of ground throughout the Long John Silver’s 200.

With inclement weather passing through the area, NASCAR started the race with the wet-weather tires on all 36 trucks. With the new tire that has yet to be run in NASCAR competition, tire wear was different from the normal racing slicks. Because of that, Chastain would fall a lap down early but he would secure the free pass at the conclusion of Stage One running 27th.

Though Chastain started at the rear of the field after receiving the free pass, the Florida driver would make his way up inside the top-20. The non-eventful stage for the No. 41 team would put them in 16th going into the third and final segment.

Unfortunately, an incident in the front of the field would bring out the caution flag on lap 116. The rain would follow shortly, resulting in NASCAR calling the race with 76 laps to go. Chastain would finish in 12th, moving the No. 41 Silverado into 16th in the owner’s championship

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.