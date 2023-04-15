Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCTS Martinsville 1 Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Long John Silver’s 200 | Saturday, April 14, 2023

Ford Finishing Results:

3rd – Zane Smith

4th – Ty Majeski

6th – Ben Rhodes

13th – Stephen Mallozzi

18th – Conner Jones

20th – Hailie Deegan

26th – Matt Crafton

28th – Kaden Honeycutt

33rd – Mason Massey

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford F-150 – WHAT DID YOU NEED? “No rain. It was just kind of a waste of a race, to be honest. It’s just a bummer, especially to have Long John Silver’s on the truck in the Long John Silver’s 200. It’s still a good finish, but almost impossible to pass and the rain didn’t do any favors for tonight.”

HOW DID THE RAIN TIRES FEEL? “I don’t know everyone else’s opinion, but we weren’t good. We were super tight and fortunately we were able to get normal tires back on and drive back through them and come home with a top three finish.”

WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED ON THE LAST FEW RESTARTS TO GET THE LEAD? “I fought lot of wheel spin, definitely. It was just kind of hit or miss on being up top or on the bottom. Me and Kyle just kept changing. It depending on how well the third guy got going to plug that hole, but it is what it is.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense Ford F-150 – A LONG NIGHT WITH THE RAIN. “Yeah, you hate to see that for TV. Everyone wants to put on a show and it just wasn’t in the cards for us to do that for everybody tonight. Overall, it was a good day. We started 12th and with not a lot of green flag laps to be able to get to fourth was a solid day for us. I have a string of really good finishes here and I’m excited to go to Kansas. We were good there last year.”

HOW DID IT FEEL ON THE RAIN TIRES? “The track wasn’t totally wet. The biggest thing is these are road course rain tires so they don’t have any stagger. The truck was just very, very tight compared to what it is with an actual tire that’s made to turn left. It was an experience. I guess somebody had to do it first, so I don’t know. It’ll be interesting to see where that takes us in the future.”