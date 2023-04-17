F1 2023 Season: Standings, Grand Prix Winners, and Predictions

The 2023 Formula One season is in full swing, with the drivers already competing in several races. In this article, we will be discussing the F1 standings, grand prix winners, and predictions for the season.

F1 Standings: 2023 Season Grand Prix Winners

The F1 Drivers Championship 2023 season started with the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen of Red Bull took the checkered flag. The second race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, was won by Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen won his second race of the season in the Australian Grand Prix.

The upcoming races are Miami Grand Prix, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Monaco Grand Prix, and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, among others. With a long season ahead, it is still too early to tell who will come out on top.

F1 Standings: Drivers’ Championship

As of the Australian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship with 69 points. His teammate Sergio Perez is second with 54 points, while Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin is third with 45 points. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who is a seven-time world champion, is currently in fourth place with 38 points.

F1 Standings: Constructors’ Championship

In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull Racing RBPT is leading with 123 points, thanks to the performances of Verstappen and Perez. Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes is in second place with 65 points, while Mercedes is third with 56 points.

F1 Standings: Fastest Lap Awards

DHL presents the Fastest Lap Awards, which recognizes the driver who sets the most laps at the fastest speed. The award has been presented since 2007. The driver with the fastest lap wins the award at the end of the season.

F1 2023 Predictions

With the season still in its early stages, it is too soon to predict who will be the champion. However, based on the current standings, Verstappen is in an excellent position to win his first world championship. His teammate, Perez, is also a strong contender.

Mercedes, who has dominated the sport for the last seven years, is struggling to keep up with Red Bull’s pace. However, Hamilton is a master of comebacks, and it would be foolish to count him out at this stage.

Aside from the usual suspects, there are other drivers to watch out for, such as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, who have shown flashes of brilliance. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are currently in eighth and thirteenth places, respectively, have also shown potential.

In terms of the upcoming races, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is next on the calendar. This race, which takes place on the Baku Street Circuit, is known for its unpredictable nature. Last year’s race saw Perez take the win after Verstappen suffered a puncture while leading.

The Miami Grand Prix is a new addition to the F1 calendar and will take place on a purpose-built circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which takes place at the historic Imola circuit, is always an exciting race. And, of course, the Monaco Grand Prix, which is one of the most prestigious races in motorsport, is always a highlight of the season.

Conclusion

The 2023 F1 season is shaping up to be an exciting one, with Verstappen and Perez leading the championship and Mercedes playing catch-up. While it is too early to predict who will come out on top, there are many drivers to watch out for. With several races still to come, fans of the sport can look forward to a thrilling season ahead. Stay tuned for more updates and analysis as the 2023 F1 season progresses