Bommarito Automotive Group Partners with Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for World Wide Technology Raceway Event as Primary Sponsor

STATESVILLE, N.C. (April 19, 2023) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a partnership with Bommarito Automotive Group to be featured as the primary partner of Erik Jones and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series event on June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside of St. Louis.

Bommarito Automotive Group, Missouri’s No. 1 automotive dealer, partnered with Jones and the No. 43 in 2022 for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. Led by President John Bommarito and Vice President Chuck Wallis, Bommarito Automotive Group has been a staple in the St. Louis marketplace for more than 50 years. With over 1,000 dedicated team members, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood. With a mission of having “one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway”, the Bommarito Automotive Group continues to experience unprecedented growth.

Jones turned out a stellar performance at last year’s event, starting 21st, leading four laps and finishing with a respectable seventh place finish in the No. 43 Chevrolet.

“I’m proud to partner with Bommarito Automotive Group for the second year in a row for the race in St. Louis,” said Jones. “There was a ton of excitement for this race last year, we ran really well and Bommarito had a huge presence at the track. I’m excited to get to the track and hope to put on a good show in front of their hometown crowd.”

“We are honored to be a partner in bringing NASCAR back to the St. Louis region thanks to the support of race fans across the country”, said John Bommarito, President of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “As a leading brand since 1971 in the Midwest marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group could not be prouder to once again adorn the legendary LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team, now co-owned by racing legend and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson with “The King” of stock car racing, Richard Petty serving as Team Ambassador, with the No. 43 Bommarito Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2nd Annual NASCAR Cup race right here in St. Louis.”

“Partnering once again with Richard Petty and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB goes down as one of our most iconic collaborations to date,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “It’s a dream come true for Bommarito’s involvement in motorsports to be at such a competitive level. Incorporating Petty blue and the most celebrated brand in motorsports with ours is legendary. Great partners and friends.”

Jones and the No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will take to World Wide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 4 with coverage on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

ABOUT BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

What Frank Bommarito started over 50 years ago, as a single point Oldsmobile dealer, has now successfully grown into Missouri’s No. 1 automotive group, also ranked top 50 in the nation. With over 1,000 employees and 20 locations offering 20 brands, Bommarito Automotive Group continues to grow its brand while also growing its involvement in motorsports. Our vision was to have a vehicle in our portfolio for every type of buyer. We now can drive home our mission: One Bommarito vehicle in every driveway. Once a vision, today a reality.

Bommarito began its motorsports involvement in 2015 with Jordan Anderson Racing and since has evolved into Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and are owners of the No. 31 and No. 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and the No. 3 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Bommarito also holds the title sponsorship for the Bommarito 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Worldwide Technology Raceway since 2017. Thanks to you and the millions of dedicated race fans, Bommarito’s success and involvement in racing continues to demonstrate when you win on Sunday it generates sales on Monday. Visit us at bommarito.com 24/7 and follow us on all social media platforms @bommaritoautosport.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional motor racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule in 2023.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

Our mission at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is to create an inclusive environment for auto-racing enthusiasts, celebrate the past and future legacies of our partners and team members, and to compete for race wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

