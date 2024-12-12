NHRA ANNOUNCES PEACH STATE NHRA SHOWCASE OF SPEED AT SOUTH GEORGIA MOTORPSORTS PARK

Special exhibition first of new NHRA Showcase events featuring top NHRA drivers, nitro racing and competitors from all four pro classes

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 12, 2024) – NHRA officials today announced the creation of a special two-day exhibition showcase race, a new event featuring big-name NHRA stars racing at an NHRA Member Track. The first showcase event, the Peach State NHRA Showcase of Speed, will take place Oct. 24-25, 2025, at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Valdosta, Ga.

The exciting two-day exhibition showcase, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, will feature two drivers each from the Top Fuel and Funny Car categories, as well as four competitors in both Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, giving fans at SGMP the unique opportunity to see 330-mph, 11,000-horsepower nitro cars up close, as well as some of the biggest names and world champions in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Tickets for the first-ever Peach State NHRA Showcase of Speed are on sale now, and fans can purchase single-day or two-day tickets, as well as VIP options that offer an exclusive experience, and camping. The exhibition showcase is set to bring the feel of a national event to an NHRA Member Track, offering all the thrills and excitement of side-by-side 330-mph nitro action.

“We have been working behind the scenes for a couple of months now as we collaborated with NHRA on all the details for this amazing event. Our community and the state of Georgia deserve an event of this caliber,” SGMP Owner Raul Torres said. “We will be surprised if tickets do not sell out as we are limiting the ticket sales to make sure our guests get the best possible experience at Peach State NHRA Showcase of Speed. We are bringing all the big names in the industry and this will be a weekend to remember for a long time. Our family cannot be prouder of our team that has helped us elevate SGMP to the next level. Now it is our fans’ turn to enjoy themselves at one of the elite events in the Southeast.”

Participants in the debut event will be released in the coming weeks and fans can expect major NHRA stars, current champions and longtime standouts to take part in the event. More details about the two-day event, including run of show, additional classes and special attractions will also be announced soon.

Located just outside of Valdosta, South Georgia Motorsports has been a standout NHRA Member Track for years, drawing strong participation locally and a great fan turnout, and making the facility an ideal choice to host the first-ever Peach State NHRA Showcase of Speed.

The event is a non-points earning exhibition, created for the sake of bringing elements of a national event to an NHRA Member Track, showcasing both the facility for future possibilities as well as the chance for local fans to experience the incredible thrills, sights and sounds of NHRA championship drag racing, major names and 330-plus mph racing. It’s also part of NHRA’s initiative to continue its expansion and bring nitro racing, as well as Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle competition, to new race markets.

“This is a tremendous new event that we’re thrilled to present to our race teams, fans and sponsors for the 2025 season, and it’s exciting to have South Georgia Motorsports Park as our host for the first-ever Peach State NHRA Showcase of Speed,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “It’s a fantastic facility and I think our fans in that area will really look forward to the chance to see this type of racing from our professional categories at the track. It’s an incredible way to showcase our nitro racing in markets that don’t currently have it and it also gives us a chance to grow and possibly create new opportunities for the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series in the future.”

To purchase tickets to the Peach State NHRA Showcase of Speed, please visit https://nhra.evenue.net/list/SCSG. For more information on NHRA, including the full 2025 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com. For more info on South Georgia Motorsports Park, visit www.goracesgmp.com.

