Brett Moffitt | AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Talladega Ag-Pro 300 Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 718

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 16th

Team Championship Point Standings: 18th

Notes of Interest:

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in Lincoln, Ala., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the ninth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

AM Minute: AM Racing will pull double duty at the famed 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway. Before Moffitt’s Xfinity Series race, AM Racing will field a car in the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race for rookie Christian Rose.

Rose will drive the No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang in the series’ third race of the 2023 season. Rose sits fifth in the championship standings and will make his ARCA debut at Talladega in his 11th career ARCA start.

In the team’s AM Racing Dirt Division, mainstay AM Racing driver Austin Wayne Self returned to action and Victory Lane in the Mid-East Modified Tour at HorsePower Park in Morgantown, North Carolina. The triumph was Self’s third feature win of the season.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 24 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 will mark Moffitt’s seventh Xfinity start at the historic 2.66-mile superspeedway.

In his previous six efforts, he has delivered one top-five, two top-10s and four top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2020 spring edition of the Unhinged 300 when Moffitt steered to a fifth-place finish after starting 20th for Our Motorsports.

In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Talladega.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or larger in length, Moffitt has made 19 starts throughout his career earning two top-five and six top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 16.4.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 92 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 90 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Call811.com 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team tackled the legendary Virginia short track for the first of two trips this season.

Dodging Mother Nature during practice and qualifying on Friday, Moffitt was able to establish the 16th fastest lap during NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Starting mid-pack, Moffitt began crawling through the field until he was spun out in Turn 4 and lost a lap in the process. Just before the end of Stage 2, Moffitt was able to earn his lost lap back and utilize the entirety of Stage 3 to climb his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang through the field.

Mounting some of the quickest lap times in the field, Moffitt returned to the top-10 in the closing laps of the race to finish ninth and mount his third top-10 finish of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

In eight races this season, Moffit has delivered three top-10s, four top-15s and an average finish of 18.0.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 107th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his seventh race at Talladega Superspeedway.

In his previous 106 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 24 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “Talladega is definitely a crapshoot, but it is a perfect opportunity for our AM Racing team to pick up some stage points and put ourselves in a position to win on Saturday afternoon.

“I know we did not have the fastest car in qualifying at Daytona, but our No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang was handling very well during the race and we were able to spend a lot of time inside the top five before we ran into an issue late in the race.

“We have some momentum on our side right now given how well we were able to turn around our night at Martinsville last weekend. I’d love nothing more than to leave Talladega with another strong finish and earning as many points as we possibly can.”

On 2023 Season Outlook: “There has been so much effort put into the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and honestly, I am so excited about it. I cannot thank everyone on the AM Racing team enough for the opportunity and for taking a chance on me to lead them in the inaugural year.

“I feel like in the first three months or so we have definitely proved ourselves in the series, but we realize there is more work to be done.

“I believe we will exceed everyone’s expectations and not only will we challenge for race wins, but we will earn them and contend for the 2023 Xfinity Series championship.”

Race Information:

The Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps | 300.58 miles) is the ninth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. With no practice during the superspeedway event weekends, qualifying begins on Friday, Apr. 21 from 4:35 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag the following afternoon, Saturday, Apr. 22 shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET). with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt and Christian Rose as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series seasons.