Shattered: The Risks of Ignoring Broken Auto Glass

Driving with a cracked windshield doesn’t seem dangerous, and many drivers believe that it’s not a big deal. However, even the smallest cracks and chips will worsen with time, posing serious legal consequences and safety risks. Here, we’ll explain why you shouldn’t drive a vehicle with broken glass.

It’s Dangerous

While it’s possible to drive a car with a cracked or broken windshield, it’s not the best idea. Driving with broken auto glass makes a vehicle more likely to sustain serious damage in an accident. If a crack or chip blocks your view, it’s impossible to pay attention to the road. Furthermore, cracks reflect sunlight, which increases the risk of blinding glare. Reduce the risk of injury by getting your windshield fixed as soon as possible.

It May Be Against the Law

Depending on your location, it may be illegal to drive with a chipped or cracked windshield. State laws differ in this regard, and drivers should familiarize themselves with local regulations before driving with damaged glass. Arizona, Florida, and other states have laws prohibiting vehicle operation if:

A glass crack has spread in several directions.

A chip is more than three-quarters of an inch wide.

Damaged areas are less than three inches apart.

Damage is present above the steering wheel.

A crack or chip has developed near the windshield’s top edge.

Again, it’s a good idea to learn about your state’s laws before driving with a damaged windshield. With a little research, you can avoid the hassle and expense of a citation. The safest option is to find a local auto glass replacement and repair company.

What Happens When You Drive a Vehicle With Broken Glass?

Windshields serve a crucial purpose: they keep drivers and passengers safe during accidents. This type of auto glass is composed of laminated layers, and if it’s chipped or cracked, it may:

Compromise the vehicle’s structural integrity. Windshields contribute to a car’s rigidity and structural soundness, keeping the roof from caving in during a rollover crash.

Increase the risk of ejection during an accident. An unbroken windshield keeps occupants inside the vehicle during crashes.

Cause airbags to deploy improperly. The windshield allows a car’s airbags to deploy in the right position. If they deploy the wrong way, they won’t do their job.

With all the safety risks we’ve listed, it’s best to think twice before driving with a cracked windshield. Click for more information or call us to schedule an appointment.

Should You Ignore a Broken Windshield?

Thanks to speeding and distracted driving, traffic accidents are all too common—and driving with broken glass can be dangerous. Cracks and chips won’t go away; in fact, they’ll only get worse with time. All glass damage poses a risk, but bigger cracks are more problematic. As soon as you notice a chip or a crack, bring your car in for glass repair or replacement.

Stay Safe: Don’t Drive With Broken Glass

Today’s drivers face many perils, not the least of which is windshield damage. If your auto glass is chipped, cracked, or shattered, do not drive the vehicle. Instead, call a windshield repair and replacement company for immediate assistance. While it won’t be cheap to fix the glass, it’s an investment in your safety. Call now or click to book an appointment.