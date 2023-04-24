How Motorsports Sportsbooks Has Evolved

Three decades ago, betting on motorsports was a vastly different landscape and has changed rapidly to become more accessible, popular, and profitable. Motorsport bets have gone from paper receipts and over-the-phone bets in the 90s to online webpage betting in the 00s to today where anyone can place sportsbooks anywhere with their mobile phone. With this newfound ease of access, sportsbook gambling has also exploded in popularity. Motorsports bets went from the occasional news story of a bettor winning large amounts to becoming a daily occurrence anyone can do from within their home.

The evolutions in motorsport gambling haven’t just stopped at accessibility and popularization. Similar to how many of our favorite racing formats have changed, so too have the betting formats. Additional bet formats are great for sportsbook fans because they allow for many different avenues of profitability. This is because many bets don’t rely on a single outcome, and your money can still be in play after many hiccups.

As mentioned before, online and mobile sportsbooks and motorsports betting has become the most common method of playing. Finding a good website or app is vital for the quality of your experience. If you are in the United States, research your state’s laws and pick what’s best for you. If you live outside the U.S., websites like 22Bet México are a fantastic option as they offer all the various types of bet formats mentioned later in this article.

Motorsports Bet Formats

Race Winner

The most straightforward and common bet in motorsports. Simplicity is elegant, and this bet is simply betting on which driver will take the first position in the race.

Top Finishers

Typically, the second-most common bet in motorsports. A Top Finisher bet is betting on the final position of a particular driver in a race, such as the top 5 or top 3. This is one of the evolutions of motorsports betting as it offers far more flexibility and keeps your money in play.

Futures

As the name implies, this bet is a wager on future outcomes, often related to the entire race season. Good examples of futures bets are betting on who won the most races, who will win the season, who will be in the playoffs, and who had the most accidents. This type of bet requires extensive knowledge and can often be riskier than a standard race bet.

Props

Similar to futures, but on occurrences within the race such as the number of position changes, number of accidents, amount of caution flags, and which driver is in a specific position on a specified lap. These are low-amount bets and are a fun and exciting thing to do to spice up a race as a viewer.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This type of bet is a wager on which of two chosen drivers will finish ahead of the other. The outcome of the bet is only dependent on the positions of the two drivers, and the race outcome is irrelevant.

Live Betting

Lastly, live betting has become more popular along with the evolution of motorsports gambling. This type of betting allows you to place bets live while viewing the race, such as prop bets. Reputable websites and bookies such as 22Bet offer this exciting type of betting, which can increase the thrill of Race Sunday.

Conclusion

Whether it is NASCAR, Formula 1, Indy, or others, motorsports and sportsbook gambling have evolved to become one of the most thrilling and popular pastimes. Remember to stay responsible when gambling and only risk what you are willing to lose, as that is key to doubling up on the fun.